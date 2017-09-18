Violent Storm in Romania Kills 8, Injures Dozens

At least eight people were killed and dozens more injured when a violent storm hit western Romania on Sunday.

The storm, bearing winds of 100 kilometers an hour, also caused property destruction in neighboring Serbia, and in Croatia.

Road and rail traffic in parts of Romania was halted by fallen trees and dozens of towns and villages were left without power.

"We can't fight the weather," Romanian Prime Minister Mihai Tudose told Antena3 TV. "The entire medical sector is focused on the injured."

He said the government would help support the communities hit by the storm.

Romania's national weather agency issued warnings of strong winds and rainstorms for western areas of the country.

Emergency responders urged people to take shelter indoors, unplug household appliances and park in areas not close to trees or power lines.

The storm followed several days of high temperatures. Temperatures were above 30 degrees Celsius on Sunday.