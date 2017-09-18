بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۴۶بازدید
‍ پ

Riot police deployed as protests continue in St Louis at former officer's acquittal over death of black suspect

St. Louis police in riot gear broke up a protest that turned rowdy on Sunday night with property damage including broken storefront windows, ordering protesters to disperse and making several arrests.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۲۲۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۳ 18 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 346

St. Louis police in riot gear broke up a protest that turned rowdy on Sunday night with property damage including broken storefront windows, ordering protesters to disperse and making several arrests.

Demonstrators gathered in central St. Louis for the third straight night to protest the acquittal of former police officer Jason Stockley, 36, of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24.

As it had on Friday and Saturday nights, the protest started peacefully but turned disorderly after dark. Demonstrators broke windows and attempted to block a ramp to an interstate highway, police and witnesses said. Police also reported confiscating weapons including at least one handgun from protesters.

The violence evoked memories of the riots following the 2014 shooting of a black teenager by a white officer in nearby Ferguson, Missouri.

Police confiscated plastic spray bottles containing an unknown chemical that was on officers, who were then decontaminated, police said.

"This is no longer a peaceful protest," St. Louis police said on Twitter, adding that one officer was injured.

"Police continue to make arrests after property damage in Downtown #STL," another tweet said.

Sunday's gathering was the largest of the three nights with more 1,000 protesters. Police in turn deployed their largest show of force.

Officers in riot gear marched through the streets. Others in large vehicles ordered people to leave over a loud speaker.

"Do they think this will make us feel safe?" said Keisha Lee of Ferguson, shaking her head.

Police ordered a group of news photographers to stand up against a wall. One of them who posted the incident live on Facebook was placed in handcuffs when his video cut out. The photographers were released after about 30 minutes.

Earlier in the evening, a handful of demonstrators threw bottles in response to a police officer making arrests, the first indication that the protest could turn violent.

"Agitators are breaking multiple windows at Olive & 10th. Officers are heading to scene," police tweeted.

Protesters broke large ceramic flowerpots at the entrances to several downtown buildings. A few took chunks of the ceramic and hurled them at windows, drawing in the police.The protests began on Friday shortly after the acquittal on Friday, when 33 people were arrested and 10 officers injured, police said.

Violence flared anew on Saturday night when about 100 protesters, some holding bats or hammers, shattered windows and skirmished with police who were in riot gear, resulting in at least nine arrests.

More serious clashes broke out in 2014 in Ferguson, a suburb of St. Louis, following the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown by a white police officer who was not indicted.

The Ferguson protests gave rise to Black Lives Matter, a movement that has staged protests across the United States.

An informal group known as the Ferguson frontline has organized the protests, focusing on what it describes as institutional racism that has allowed police to be cleared of criminal wrongdoing in several shootings of unarmed black men.

"Windows can be replaced. Lives can't," said Missy Gunn, a member of Ferguson frontline and mother of three children including a college-age son. She said she feared for him every night.

As activists marched through central St. Louis, drummers set the beat for the chant: "If we don't get no justice, y'all don't get no peace."

Smith was shot in his car after Stockley and his partner chased him following what authorities said was a drug deal. Prosecutors argued that Stockley planted a weapon in Smith's car, but the judge believed the gun belonged to Smith.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چهار تاثیر بلندی قد بر سلامتی

ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به مرز سوریه

سقوط یک کولبر از پرتگاه در منطقه مرزیِ خوی

مالیات ۷۰ درصد تعاونی‌های مرزنشینان را غیرفعال کرد

مصدومیت بیرانوند درآستانه دیدار با سپاهان و الهلال

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه‌های نیوزیلند

دمشق خواهان رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ملت سوریه

اخراج رحمتی بعداز درخشش حسینی در جم

احتمال برگزاری نشست فوق العاده اوپک

۸ کشته و ۶۷ زخمی در توفان رومانی

ساعت به ساعت با قیمت دلار آمریکا، یورو و درهم

زمان ثبت نام دانشجویان جدیدالورود دانشگاه‌های برتر

جزییات کشف بسته انفجاری در نجف‌آباد اصفهان

ویژگی‌های کفش مناسب برای دانش‌آموزان

هشدار روحانی به ناقضان برجام

وب گردی

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

پر رونق‌ترین بازار مسکن تهران کدام منطقه است؟

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات حمید بقایی در زمان دستگیری چه بود؟/رانت در تغییر رشته یک اصول گرا در زمان دولت اصلاحات!
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی تا سانسور بهرام رادان / سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره برخورد با اشخاص
تحریم 18 فرد و نهاد ایرانی توسط وزارت خزانه داری آمریکا+اسامی/جلسه محرمانه آمریکا در آنکارا با کردهای ترکیه در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/به تعویق افتادن همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان برای دو سال
پای‌سرمربی‌اسبق‌پرسپولیس قطع شد+عکس
اظهارات عجیب قاتل پسر 11 ساله تهرانی
زیباترین دریاچه کوهستانی ایران

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۶۰ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۵۳ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۰ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۷ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۴۶ نظر)