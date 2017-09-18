بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
۴۴۱بازدید
‍ پ

Number of starving world wide hits 815 milion: wars in Syria, Yemen key drivers

The number of starving people in the world rose in 2016 after it had remained steady for the past 10 years. It increased by 38 million and reached 815 million, which is equal to 11% of the world’s population, according to new food security report issued by the UN.
کد خبر: ۷۳۱۲۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۷ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۴۲ 18 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 441

The number of starving people in the world rose in 2016 after it had remained steady for the past 10 years. It increased by 38 million and reached 815 million, which is equal to 11% of the world’s population, according to new food security report issued by the UN.

According the report published on Friday by three UN agencies, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and the World Food Program (WFP), the increasing number of people suffering from hunger is the result of the spread of violent conflicts and climate shocks.”

Out of 815 million people who have suffered from hunger in the world in 2016, 489 million are living in conflict-stricken countries.

According to the report, the number of people suffering from hunger rose from 777 million in 2015 to 815 million last year.

The report put the blame on conflicts for the increasing number of starving people, but it warned that peaceful environments also suffer from "deteriorating food security along with the challenge that the economic shrinkage poses in relation to poor people’s food provisions.”

The new increase in the number of starving people is raising "a major concern and a challenge also to the international commitments to end starvation by 2030,” according to the report.

The food security situation has deteriorated particularly in 2016 in parts of sub-Saharan Africa and in south-eastern and western Asia.

UN agencies have identified 520 million people, who are suffering from hunger in Asia, 243 million in Africa and 42 million in Latin America and the Caribbean.

To support food production in the poorest regions of the world, the UN has called for agricultural investment for small-scale villagers in conjunction with large industrial investments currently being accomplished.

Famine in Yemen

The report also dealt with several other models of conflict-stricken countries, which lead to a noticeable upsurge in famine rates. In southern Sudan, for example, the conflict led to a widespread humanitarian catastrophe. Famine was declared in parts of Unity State in February 2017, and more than 4.9 million people (more than 42% of the population) have been suffering from severe food insecurity.

Food insecurity and violence have led to the depletion and loss of assets such as livestock and families’ main food sources such as existing crops, grain stocks. In the most affected areas by famine, food is used as a war weapon. The trade embargo and security threat leave the population isolated in swamps and unable to have access to food or health care.

According to the report, and until March 2017, an estimated number of 17 million people have been suffering from acute food insecurity and needed urgent humanitarian action. These people represent 60% of the total population. The nutritional situation has been exacerbated by the tragic collapse of health-care system and its infrastructure, which was also accompanied by the outbreak of cholera and other epidemics that have affected many provinces in 2016 and are still affecting them in 2017.

The Syrian War

According to the UN, about 85% of the population in Syria today live in striking poverty. An estimated number of 6.7 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity and in need for urgent humanitarian action.

The war has also destroyed the country’s infrastructure, and food production has become very low today, as almost half of the population is unable to satisfy their daily food needs.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

تصاویر و جزئیات تکان دهنده از تکرار نقشه اسرائیل در کردستان / چرا بارزانی اصرار به تجزیه کرکوک همزمان با کردستان دارد؟ /...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

منطق حذف برچسب قیمت از روی کالاها چیست؟/ صحبت‌های دو اصلاح طلب درباره روحانی و دولت او/ کاهش اسباب کشی،...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

راز طول عمر آیت‌الله جنتی از زبان پسرش/حدادعادل: اگرچه نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را نداشتیم ولی نرم‌افزار...

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

چهار تاثیر بلندی قد بر سلامتی

ارسال تجهیزات نظامی ترکیه به مرز سوریه

سقوط یک کولبر از پرتگاه در منطقه مرزیِ خوی

مالیات ۷۰ درصد تعاونی‌های مرزنشینان را غیرفعال کرد

مصدومیت بیرانوند درآستانه دیدار با سپاهان و الهلال

سرگردانی هزاران مسافر در فرودگاه‌های نیوزیلند

دمشق خواهان رفع تحریم‌ها علیه ملت سوریه

اخراج رحمتی بعداز درخشش حسینی در جم

احتمال برگزاری نشست فوق العاده اوپک

۸ کشته و ۶۷ زخمی در توفان رومانی

ساعت به ساعت با قیمت دلار آمریکا، یورو و درهم

زمان ثبت نام دانشجویان جدیدالورود دانشگاه‌های برتر

جزییات کشف بسته انفجاری در نجف‌آباد اصفهان

ویژگی‌های کفش مناسب برای دانش‌آموزان

هشدار روحانی به ناقضان برجام

وب گردی

کنسرت علیرضا قربانی به روایت ویدیو

پر رونق‌ترین بازار مسکن تهران کدام منطقه است؟

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
دستور عزل یک بازجو توسط رهبری!/توصیه جالب اژه‌ای به خاوری/پاسخ علی اکبر جوانفکر به حداد عادل
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
اعلام آمادگی العبادی برای حمله نظامی به اقلیم کردستان /تنبیه ترکیه توسط آمریکا به دلیل خرید اس 400 از روسیه/سخنان عجیب بارزانی علیه ایران و ترکیه
استراتژی بورگوارد برای بازار ایران
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!
اموال و دارایی چند متکدی تهرانی در خانه‌شان
حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات حمید بقایی در زمان دستگیری چه بود؟/رانت در تغییر رشته یک اصول گرا در زمان دولت اصلاحات!
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی تا سانسور بهرام رادان / سخنان رهبر انقلاب درباره برخورد با اشخاص
تحریم 18 فرد و نهاد ایرانی توسط وزارت خزانه داری آمریکا+اسامی/جلسه محرمانه آمریکا در آنکارا با کردهای ترکیه در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/به تعویق افتادن همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان برای دو سال
پای‌سرمربی‌اسبق‌پرسپولیس قطع شد+عکس
اظهارات عجیب قاتل پسر 11 ساله تهرانی
زیباترین دریاچه کوهستانی ایران

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۱۲۶ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

پاسخ معترضان گازاشک آور نیست، ساز و کار پراشکال کنکور را اصلاح کنید!  (۶۰ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

پروژه انتقال آب «بن-بروجن»، تلاشی دیگر برای نابودی کامل زاینده رود  (۵۳ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۵۰ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۷ نظر)

فوتبالیست‌های‌سوریه دررختکن‌آزادی،دقیقاچه‌گفتند؟  (۴۶ نظر)