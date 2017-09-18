Egypt Welcomes Hamas-Fatah Political Reconciliation

Egypt welcomed on Sunday the agreement between Palestinian Fatah and
Hamas movements to end a decade-long political rift, China's Xinhua news
agency reported citing the state official news agency, MENA.
MENA said that Egypt welcomes the stances of the Fatah and Hamas
movements regarding Egyptian efforts to unite the Palestinian people and
end the current division.
According to MENA, Egypt would continue contacts with Palestinian
President Mahmoud Abbas and all Palestinian factions to serve the
Palestinian interests and cause.
Repeated reconciliation attempts have failed since the Hamas militants
drove forces loyal to Abbas out of the Gaza Strip in 2007, a year after
defeating Fatah in parliament elections.
The takeover led to rival governments, with Hamas controlling Gaza and
Abbas in charge of autonomous enclaves in the Israeli-occupied West
Bank.
Earlier in the day, Islamic Hamas movement, which rules Gaza, agreed
with President Abbas's Fatah party to reconcile, form a unity government
and prepare for the general parliamentary and presidential elections.
The Hamas announcement came following eight days of a dialogue in Cairo
between senior Egyptian security intelligence officials and a senior
Hamas delegation, headed by the top leaders of the movement, including
Ismail Haneya, Hamas politburo chief.
On Friday, Afata delegation joined the reconciliation dialogue that Egypt has been sponsoring.
It also said that Hamas movement is ready to respond to the Egyptian
invitation to resume the dialogue soon with Fatah Party on the
mechanisms of the full implementation of Cairo Reconciliation Agreement
that was reached between the two sides in May 2011.