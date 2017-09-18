Iran’s supreme leader warns US against making ‘wrong move’ on nuclear deal

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warned Sunday that Iran would respond strongly to “any wrong move” by the United States on the multilateral nuclear deal struck in 2015.

Donald Trump has threatened to declare Iran in violation of the landmark agreement next month, which could pave the way for additional U.S. economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iranian leaders have accused Trump of trying to sabotage the deal in which Iran agreed to shelve its nuclear program in exchange for relief from international sanctions.

"Every day they (American officials) play a new trick or expose a new side of their viciousness,” Ayatollah Khamenei said at a graduation ceremony at a police academy, Mehr News reported.