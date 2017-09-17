بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
Ayatollah Khamenei makes clear Iran’s stance regarding any violation of JCPOA

As the US has been recently showing increasing signs of its willingness to make some revisions in Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iran’s Supreme Leader warned the American officials of the consequences of any “wrong move.” He also insisted on Iran’s firm stance in this regard.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۲۰:۲۹ 17 September 2017
Tabnak – As the US has been recently showing increasing signs of its willingness to make some revisions in Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), Iran’s Supreme Leader warned the American officials of the consequences of any "wrong move.” He also insisted on Iran’s firm stance in this regard.

According to Press TV, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned that Iran will stand on its "honorable and dignified positions" regarding its nuclear accord with the P5+1 group of countries, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and responds to any "wrong" move.

"The Iranian nation has stood firmly and any wrong move by the hegemonic system on the JCPOA will draw a reaction from the Islamic Republic,” the Leader said at a graduation ceremony of Iran's police cadets in Tehran on Sunday.

Referring to American officials’ "brazen and shameless” measures with regard to the JCPOA, the Leader said, "They show one wickedness and one mischief with regard to this issue every day, which proves that what our honorable Imam [Khomeini] said about America being the Great Satan is true and the regime of the United States of America is really the most evil of devils.”

Ayatollah Khamenei stated that Iran started its nuclear program, because according to experts’ estimates, the country needed to generate at least 20,000 megawatts of nuclear power, but the United States opposes Iran's nuclear program as it is basically opposed to scientific progress of the Iranian nation and other nations.

The Leader added that in the face of the United States’ measures to scuttle the nuclear deal, Iranian "officials must prove to the corrupt leaders of the regime of the United States of America that they rely on their own people and the Iranian nation, which is a powerful nation thanks to Islam, will never submit and bow to them.”

Ayatollah Khamenei’s remarks comes while in another development regarding JCPOA, senior Iranian lawmakers have called for action after the US House approved new measures on Wednesday that block the sales of commercial aircraft to the Islamic Republic.

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Alaeddin Boroujerdi on Sunday called the move a "clear violation of the JCPOA.” "It should be acknowledged that the sale of aircraft to Iran is specified in the JCPOA text and annex," Boroujerdi said.

The rest of the countries, which have signed the nuclear deal -- the UK, France, China, Russia, and Germany -- and also the United Nations Security Council which has approved the JCPOA, should also protest the US move, Boroujerdi stated.

It should be noted that under President Donald Trump, the US has imposed several rounds of new sanctions against Iran in a move which many believe are aimed at provoking the Islamic Republic to abandon the nuclear accord.  

