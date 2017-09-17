Narcos film-maker shot dead while scouting out locations in Mexico

A Mexican film-maker scouting locations for hit drug-cartel series Narcos has been found dead in his car with multiple bullet wounds.

A Mexican film-maker scouting locations for hit drug-cartel series Narcos has been found dead in his car with multiple bullet wounds.

Carlos Munoz Portal was killed on Monday in a remote area near Mexico's Hidalgo state, local media reported.

As well as Netflix's Narcos - based on the life of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar - he had also worked on Oscar-nominated drugs thriller Sicario.

Fast & Furious, Apocalypto and Bond movie Spectre are also on his CV, according to the Internet Movie Database.

The film-maker's friend told Spanish newspaper El Pais that Mr Portal had gone out in his car to take photos for location ideas.

Netflix said in a statement: "We are aware of the passing of Carlos Munoz Portal, a well-respected location scout, and send our condolences to his family."

"The facts surrounding his death are still unknown as authorities continue to investigate," the company added.

The fourth season of Narcos - originally produced by the video streaming service to appeal to the Latin American marker - is expected to take place in Mexico.

There were 2,186 murders in the country in May - a new high since records began 20 years ago.