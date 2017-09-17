بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۶۷بازدید
‍ پ

Protesters march through St. Louis after policeman's acquittal

Activists marched through two upscale shopping malls and into the streets of St. Louis on Saturday, marking a second day of demonstrations against the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۸۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۵ 17 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 367
Activists marched through two upscale shopping malls and into the streets of St. Louis on Saturday, marking a second day of demonstrations against the acquittal of a white police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Several hundred people gathered near Washington University after dark to cap off a day of rallies across St. Louis and a nearby suburb that remained peaceful.

That contrasted with Friday night, when 10 police officers were hurt and 33 people arrested in demonstrations after Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson acquitted former St. Louis Police Officer Jason Stockley, 36, of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Anthony Lamar Smith, 24.

"We don’t want to see property destruction or see people getting hurt,” Elad Gross, a 29-year-old St. Louis civil rights attorney, said as activists gathered in a park. "But this is a protest that addresses injustices not only happening here in St. Louis but around the country.”

The classic rock band U2 cancelled a concert scheduled for Saturday night in St. Louis, and singer Ed Sheeran did the same for his show on Sunday, citing security concerns.

"Deeply saddened at what has happened in St. Louis and having to cancel our show tonight,” U2 singer Bono said in a post on Instagram. "I found myself reading Dr. King’s speech from the National Cathedral and asking myself is this 1968 or 2017?”

The latest verdict came about three years after rioting broke out in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson when a black teenager was shot dead by a white police officer. That incident touched off a nationwide soul-searching over law enforcement’s use of force against African-Americans, the mentally ill and other groups.

After Friday’s ruling, some 600 chanting protesters marched from the courthouse through downtown St. Louis, some of them holding "Black Lives Matter” signs.

Later, some broke windows at a library and two restaurants and threw bricks and bottles at officers, who used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse the throng. At one point, demonstrators threw rocks and paint at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, police said.

Smith was shot five times in his car after attempting to elude Stockley and his partner, who had chased the suspect after an alleged drug deal, authorities said.

During the pursuit, Stockley could be heard saying on an internal police car video he was going to kill Smith, prosecutors said.

Stockley believed that Smith was armed, defence attorneys said, and a gun was found in the car. But prosecutors argued Stockley planted the weapon and the gun had only Stockley’s DNA on it.

Stockley, who left the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in 2013 and was arrested last year, had waived his right to a jury trial, allowing the judge to decide.

"This court, as a trier of fact, is simply not firmly convinced of defendant’s guilt,” Judge Wilson wrote in his ruling.

Smith’s family settled a wrongful death lawsuit against the city for $900,000 in 2013, according to Al Watkins, an attorney for Smith’s fiancée, Christina Wilson.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی...

تصاویر جنگ روانی تازه عربستان علیه ایران / تصاویر منحصر به فرد از آزادسازی دیرالزور / روایت رامبد جوان از عدم دعوت دولتشاهی...

آیا داستان کاهش سود تسهیلات یک توافق دوطرفه بود؟/ طرح کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان، جنجالی جدید در جامعه/ «بیمه...

آیا داستان کاهش سود تسهیلات یک توافق دوطرفه بود؟/ طرح کاهش سن بازنشستگی زنان، جنجالی جدید در جامعه/ «بیمه...

ممنوعیت ورود زنان به ورزشگاه امام رضا(ع) مشهد/کنایه آشنا به حدادعادل درباره احمدی‌نژاد

ممنوعیت ورود زنان به ورزشگاه امام رضا(ع) مشهد/کنایه آشنا به حدادعادل درباره احمدی‌نژاد

مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل...

مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

استقرار سامانه هوشمند ثبت تخلف جاده‌ای

نخستین مدال جهانی تیم ملی والیبال قطعی شد

واژگونی تانکر بنزین در محور شاهرود-طرود

سومین گل کاوه رضایی دربلژیک و داغ دل استقلالی ها

نخستین مدال جهانی والیبال ایران قطعی شد

نیازی به عرضه مرغ منجمد در ماه محرم نیست

روحانی: فرصت‌خوب برای رساندن صدای‌مردم به جهان

راننده پورشه ۱۱ آمریکایی را زیر گرفت

بارساباپیراهن جدید واتلتیکو درورزشگاه جدید به زحمت بردند

سامی الجابر از تیم عربستانی اخراج شد

جلدشوت ورزشی/یکشنبه۲۶شهریور۹۶

جلد گل/یکشنبه۲۶شهریور۹۶

وب گردی

خرید آسان و مطمئن مبلمان اداری با قیمت های استثنایی

دوربین مدار بسته بدون سیم و سیار برای دفتر کار و ادارات با قیمت باورنکردنی

فرصتی بی نظیر برای خرید و فروش املاک در سراسر ایران!

از فروش غیر‌رسمی آیفون ۱۰ تا نابسامانی در قیمت‌ها

تعادل بورس در آخرین هفته شهریور

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

شگفتی‌های پرونده قتل «بنیتا» چه زمانی تمام خواهد شد؟!
کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
گزارش سی ان ان از آماده شدن ترامپ برای اقدام خطرناک علیه ایران/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر 85 درصد خاک این کشور/درخواست آمریکا برای تعویق همه‌پرسی اقلیم کردستان
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به آمریکا لغو می‌شود؟ / اگر بودا زنده بود، به کمک مسلمانان می آمد؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده از سرنوشت یک کودک مظلوم
انتخاب ضایع‌ترین عکس و ژن برتر سال/اصولگرای واقعی کیست؟/گزینه‌های مطرح برای استانداری تهران/جشن‌تولد صفحه اینستاگرام آقای نماینده
جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷
گریم چندش‌آور یک دانشجو برای دریافت بورسیه
تصویری از نخستین زن استاندار ایرانی در سوئد
حمله تروریستی مرگبار داعش به ناصریه عراق با 130 شهید و زخمی/ سه ایرانی در میان شهدا
مراجع برای سیدحسن خمینی تاییدیه نفرستادند/بیکاری به فرزندان نمایندگان مجلس رسید/ مشکل حصر در سایه حل می شود/محکومیت یک آیت‌الله به حبس و شلاق!
حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات حمید بقایی در زمان دستگیری چه بود؟/رانت در تغییر رشته یک اصول گرا در زمان دولت اصلاحات!
تحریم 18 فرد و نهاد ایرانی توسط وزارت خزانه داری آمریکا+اسامی/جلسه محرمانه آمریکا در آنکارا با کردهای ترکیه در مورد همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان/به تعویق افتادن همه پرسی اقلیم کردستان برای دو سال
فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان
تلفن همراه هوشمند در نقاشی ۴۰۰ سال پیش
چراغ سبز وزارت کار برای بهره کشی رسمی از کودکان کار

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۹۴ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

نظرتان درباره این تصویر چیست؟  (۴۸ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

مهمترین دلیل بروز طلاق  (۴۶ نظر)

خدا را شکر «منصور خان» نیست تا این حال و روز استقلال را ببیند!  (۴۵ نظر)