UK pushes for security treaty with EU after Brexit

The U.K. government will on Monday propose a post-Brexit arrangement with the EU that allows for "continued security, law enforcement and criminal justice cooperation.”



In its latest Brexit position paper, the U.K. will call for a new security treaty that would "maintain operational capabilities” between the two sides; include "a high standard of data protection and the safeguarding of human rights;” and provide for "appropriate dispute resolution.”



"Effective international cooperation is absolutely crucial for both the U.K. and the EU if we are to keep our citizens safe and bring criminals to justice,” said Brexit Secretary David Davis.



"We already have a deep level of collaboration with the EU on security matters and it is in both our interests to find ways to maintain it.



"A new security treaty with the EU would be underpinned by our shared principles, and should make sure our partnership has the agility to respond to the ever-changing threats we face.”



Amber Rudd, the home secretary, added: "Recent events in the U.K. and across Europe have shown the criminal and terrorist threats we face are varied and increasingly international. The long-standing collaboration we have with our European partners allows us to jointly address these threats and keep our citizens safe.”



The latest terror attack in London took place Friday when an explosive device partially exploded at an underground station in West London.



The next round of Brexit talks gets underway in Brussels on September 25, after being pushed back a week. On September 22, Prime Minister Theresa May will give a speech on Brexit in Florence.



The U.K. has published position papers on a range of topics, from Northern Ireland to future customs arrangements. The EU has refused to budge from its stance that a future relationship can only be discussed once the divorce proceedings have been dealt with.

