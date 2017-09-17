بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
تابناک جهان » سیاست بین الملل
UN Security Council to hold ministerial meeting on non-proliferation next week

The UN Security Council will hold a ministerial meeting to discuss the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction on September 21, a spokesman for Russia’s UN mission told TASS on Saturday, TASS reported.
۲۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۱۵ 17 September 2017
"The US put forward an initiative before the UN Security Council to hold the council’s meeting on September 21, during the high-level segment of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly devoted to fight against proliferation of weapons of mass destruction," the Russian mission’s press secretary, Fyodor Strzhizhovsky, said.

"The UNSC is expected to consider the implementation of relevant resolutions of the Council, measures to improve it, as well as practical measures to influence the states that violate those decisions," he continued.

The session was tentatively scheduled for 15:30 New York time on September 21.

Earlier on Saturday, Agence France-Presse reported that the UN Security Council will gather on a meeting to discuss North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs on a request from the United States.
On September 15, the UN Security Council hold an emergency meeting over another missile launch by North Korea, which took place four days after the adoption of Resolution 2375, which toughens sanctions against Pyongyang. The participants of the meeting adopted a joint statement that condemned the North Korean leadership’s provocative steps and stressed the need to fully comply with all sanctions imposed on the country.

