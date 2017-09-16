بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۱۱بازدید
‍ پ

Risk of a clash escalates between the Syrian army and US-backed forces in Dayr al-Zawr

More than six years after the start of the civil war in Syria, eastern parts of the country have become a new zone for the concentration of anti-ISIS military operations. Meanwhile, it seems that the US-backed militants are trying to limit the advances of the Syrian army in the east.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۶۹۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۱۷ 16 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 111
Tabnak – More than six years after the start of the civil war in Syria, eastern parts of the country have become a new zone for the concentration of anti-ISIS military operations. Meanwhile, it seems that the US-backed militants are trying to limit the advances of the Syrian army in the east.

According to Reuters, US-backed Syrian militias will not let government forces cross the Euphrates River in their bid to recover eastern Syria, their commander said on Friday, but Russia said army units had already done so near the city of Dayr al-Zawr.

Syrian government forces supported by Russian air strikes and popular units on the one hand, and a US-backed alliance of Kurdish and Arab fighters (Syrian Democratic Forces or SDF), are converging on ISIS terrorist group in separate offensives around Dayr al-Zawr. 

The government side has advanced into the city from the west. Last week, they broke an ISIS siege of the provincial capital, which sits on the western bank of the river.

The Syrian army, which is receiving advisory military help from Iran and Russia and aerial cover from the Russian air force, has said any force seeking to fight terrorism in Syria has to coordinate with it. The US-backed SDF is not.

In the same vein, a top aide to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said on Friday that Syrian government troops and allied forces would fight any force, including the US-backed militants, in their push to fully liberate the Arab country.

Dayr al-Zawr is an important battleground. ISIS has mobilized its forces and moved heavy weaponry to the province to make it its main staging area in the face of increasing defeats elsewhere in the country. 

The liberation of a stretch of land in Dayr-al-Zawr that borders Iraq would be particularly important because it would stop the terrorists’ cross-border transit between Syria and Iraq.

The Russian- and US-backed campaigns against Islamic State in Syria have so far mostly stayed out of each other’s way as the sides seek to avoid conflict, with the Euphrates often acting as a dividing line between the sides. Talks have been underway to extend a formal demarcation line that has separated the campaigns, officials have said.

But this time, as SDF commander has threatened that if his forces come under fire on the eastern bank of the Euphrates, they would return the fire. "We have notified the regime and Russia that we are coming to the Euphrates riverbank, and they can see our forces advancing,” Press TV quotes the commander as saying. 

This is while, Last Saturday, Ahmad al-Ahmad, who heads the armed Syrian opposition’s Syria Press center, said that the SDF did not have the manpower to control Dayr al-Zawr. The army and its allies have already recaptured Dayr al-Zawr’s airbase, power station, and the Teym oilfield near the city.

برچسب ها:
dayr al-zawr ، syria ، isis ، sdf
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نام ۱۸ دانشگاه ایرانی در رنکینگ برترین‌های «تایمز»

از سفر جا نمانید!

علت مرگ و میر یک‌پنجم مردم جهان

پشت پرده حمایت کشورهای عرب حاشیه خلیج فارس از استقلال اقلیم کردستان

جوانترین خلبان زن بویینگ ۷۷۷

ترامپ مخفیانه با برجام کنار آمده است

قانون مبارزه با فساد بنا به دلایلی نامشخص اجرایی نمی‌شود

ایالات متحده با زبان احترام با کشورهای مستقل برخورد کند

نرخ مسکن با قدرت اقتصادی مردم همخوانی ندارد

آمریکایی ها با ایجاد بحران در شبه جزیره کره به دنبال منافع‌شان هستند

لزوم اجباری شدن درج قیمت برای کوتاه شدن دست دلالان

مهار رشد مصرف بنزین با جایگزینی CNGبه جای بنزین

اجاره پشت بام ها برای نصب دکل موبایل

وب گردی

سرمایه‌­پروری در حو‌‌‌ضچه ماهی

الگوریتم تشخیص چهره؛ پیشرفت تکنولوژی یا تهدید بشریت؟

خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

دوربین مداربسته مراقبت از کودک

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد برای دولت روحانی/تذکر درباره پدیده بدحجابی در هیات‌های عزاداری/تیم فوتبالی که در پارک خوابید!
شگفتی‌های پرونده قتل «بنیتا» چه زمانی تمام خواهد شد؟!
کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
شش دلیلی که «الهام امین‌زاده» را کاندیدای احتمالی وزارت علوم می‌کند
گزارش سی ان ان از آماده شدن ترامپ برای اقدام خطرناک علیه ایران/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر 85 درصد خاک این کشور/درخواست آمریکا برای تعویق همه‌پرسی اقلیم کردستان
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به آمریکا لغو می‌شود؟ / اگر بودا زنده بود، به کمک مسلمانان می آمد؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده از سرنوشت یک کودک مظلوم
انتخاب ضایع‌ترین عکس و ژن برتر سال/اصولگرای واقعی کیست؟/گزینه‌های مطرح برای استانداری تهران/جشن‌تولد صفحه اینستاگرام آقای نماینده
رقص‌شمشیرپرسپولیسی‌هابعدازشکست‌سعودی‌ها
ماجرای عجیب زشت‌ترین زن جهان
گریم چندش‌آور یک دانشجو برای دریافت بورسیه
اسمتان را روی برگه امتحانی بنویسید، دیپلم قانونی بخرید!
خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران
حمله تروریستی مرگبار داعش به ناصریه عراق با 130 شهید و زخمی/ سه ایرانی در میان شهدا
اظهارات عجیب پدر و مادر بنیتا

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۷ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

نظرسنجی تابناک درباره برکناری یا ابقای منصوریان  (۷۹ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

آیا شما ادعای دولت درباره ایجاد 700 هزار شغل در بهار امسال را باور می‌کنید؟  (۷۱ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۴ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۴۲ نظر)