بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۸۵بازدید
‍ پ

Kuwait decides to deport N.K. envoy, stops issuing visas for N. Koreans: VOA

Kuwait has decided to deport a senior North Korean diplomat and stopped issuing new visas for North Koreans, a U.S.-based media report said Saturday, citing its U.N. sanctions implementation report.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۵۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۴۱ 16 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 185
Kuwait has decided to deport a senior North Korean diplomat and stopped issuing new visas for North Koreans, a U.S.-based media report said Saturday, citing its U.N. sanctions implementation report.

In the report to the U.N. Security Council (UNSC), Kuwait said it has decided to cut the number of North Korean diplomats in the country to four from the current nine, the Voice of America (VOA) reported. On the deportation list is Pyongyang's ambassador to Kuwait So Chang-sik.

The report did not mention when the five diplomats will be deported.

The move is in line with UNSC Resolution 2321 adopted last year to punish the North's fifth nuclear test. Kuwait is the third country to send back a North Korean ambassador following Mexico and Peru, the VOA report said.

Kuwait has also stopped the issuance of visas for North Korean nationals. North Koreans in the Middle East country will be told to leave it once their residential permits expire, according to the report.

Currently, some 6,000 North Koreans are believed to work in Kuwait.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بازگشت جداگانه دروازه بان استقلال به تهران!

حداقل نرخ خرید تضمینی گندم ۱۵۰۰ تومان

با بیمه خویش‌فرما و اختیاری بیشتر آشنا شوید

افت قیمت دلار بانکی و رشد یورو و پوند انگلیس

احتمال گرانی بنزین از ابتدای ۹۷

ویروس پنالتی دادن در استقلال کشته نشد

عرضه ۵۰ تن شیر خام در بورس کالا

ممنوعیت فروش مواد غذایی در دکه‌های روزنامه

شادی خاص تارتار پس از برد دیشب مقابل استقلال

وب گردی

سرمایه‌­پروری در حو‌‌‌ضچه ماهی

الگوریتم تشخیص چهره؛ پیشرفت تکنولوژی یا تهدید بشریت؟

خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

دوربین مداربسته مراقبت از کودک

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد برای دولت روحانی/تذکر درباره پدیده بدحجابی در هیات‌های عزاداری/تیم فوتبالی که در پارک خوابید!
شگفتی‌های پرونده قتل «بنیتا» چه زمانی تمام خواهد شد؟!
کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
شش دلیلی که «الهام امین‌زاده» را کاندیدای احتمالی وزارت علوم می‌کند
گزارش سی ان ان از آماده شدن ترامپ برای اقدام خطرناک علیه ایران/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر 85 درصد خاک این کشور/درخواست آمریکا برای تعویق همه‌پرسی اقلیم کردستان
رقص‌شمشیرپرسپولیسی‌هابعدازشکست‌سعودی‌ها
انتخاب ضایع‌ترین عکس و ژن برتر سال/اصولگرای واقعی کیست؟/گزینه‌های مطرح برای استانداری تهران/جشن‌تولد صفحه اینستاگرام آقای نماینده
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به آمریکا لغو می‌شود؟ / اگر بودا زنده بود، به کمک مسلمانان می آمد؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده از سرنوشت یک کودک مظلوم
ماجرای عجیب زشت‌ترین زن جهان
گریم چندش‌آور یک دانشجو برای دریافت بورسیه
اسمتان را روی برگه امتحانی بنویسید، دیپلم قانونی بخرید!
اظهارات عجیب پدر و مادر بنیتا
خبرخوش برای هواداران پرسپولیس درآسیا
حمله تروریستی مرگبار داعش به ناصریه عراق با 130 شهید و زخمی/ سه ایرانی در میان شهدا

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۳ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۲ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۵ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۴ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۴ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۳ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۴۲ نظر)

مهریه بازیگران زن ایرانی چقدر است؟  (۳۶ نظر)

چرا دیگر نمی‌توانم انقلابی باشم؟  (۳۵ نظر)