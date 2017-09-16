Over 70 people detained in Turkey as part of fight against IS

Seventy four people got detained in Istanbul on suspicion of being connected to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIL, Daesh), says the message of the city's police department.

Seventy four people got detained in Istanbul on suspicion of being connected to the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, ISIL, Daesh), says the message of the city's police department.

All the detainees are foreign nationals. Their names and nationalities were not revealed.

Previously, Istanbul's police issued a statement that since August 2016 until August 2017, 117 anti-terrorist operations were carried out in the city against the IS, and 648 people were detained as a result.

Further, in the mentioned time frame, 940 people were deported from Turkey, as part of fight against the IS militants.

Syria has been suffering from the armed conflict since 2011. The conflict erupted between President Bashar al-Assad’s government along with its allies and forces opposing the government.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The IS, YPG and PYD are the most active terrorist groups, acting in Syria.