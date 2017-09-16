بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۶۱بازدید
‍ پ

UN Official Praises Hamas’ Willingness to Recognize PA’s Reconciliation Terms

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process expressed support for Hamas’ expressed willingness to reconcile with the Fateh movement, head of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA), in a statement released on Wednesday.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۵۶۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۱۲ 16 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 161

The United Nations Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process expressed support for Hamas’ expressed willingness to reconcile with the Fateh movement, head of the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority (PA), in a statement released on Wednesday.

Nickolay Mladenov said that he welcomed developments this week, after a Hamas delegation in Cairo stated that it was ready to hold meetings with the Fateh movement, Hamas’ longtime rival.

"Reconciliation is critical to addressing the grave humanitarian crisis in Gaza, preventing the continuing militant buildup and restoring hope for the future,” Mladenov said.

He urged parties to "seize the current positive momentum” in order to "immediately take up its responsibilities in Gaza.”

"Gaza is and must be an integral part of any future Palestinian state. Unity is an essential step towards the peaceful realisation of the Palestinian national aspirations,” Mladenov added, according to Ma’an News Agency.

Hamas said in a statement, following meetings in Cairo, that it was ready to "immediately” sign an agreement with Fateh, and also reiterated claims it was ready to disband its administrative committee — formed earlier this year to the outrage of the PA, which accused Hamas of attempting to form a shadow government and run Gaza independent of the occupied West Bank.

The PA has since been accused of deliberately sending the impoverished Gaza Strip further into a humanitarian catastrophe — by slashing funding for Israeli fuel, medicine, and salaries for civil servants and former prisoners — in order to wrest control of the territory from Hamas.

Hamas leadership told Egyptian intelligence officials they would allow the Palestinian national consensus government to take charge and carry out elections, on the condition that all Palestinian factions hold a conference in Cairo afterwards to elect a national government responsible for the West Bank, Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem.

Previously, Hamas’ offers for reconciliation have called on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to put an end to recent policies imposed on the besieged coastal enclave.

Abbas has meanwhile threatened to undertake further repressive measures against the impoverished territory should Hamas not unconditionally abide by the PA’s demands to end the administrative committee, relinquish control of the enclave to the PA, and hold presidential and legislative elections.

Meanwhile, Majid al-Fitiani, an official in the Fateh movement, told China’s Xinhua news outlet on Wednesday that Hamas was advancing a policy of "maneuvering by calling for new meetings,” emphasizing that national reconciliation did not require new meetings "because we have held innumerable meetings with Hamas in the past ten years without actual implementation for what is agreed upon.”

Hamas "aims at inspiring the Palestinian people with efforts to achieve reconciliation, while on the ground the internal division is being consecrated,” he reportedly said.

The two parties have been embroiled in a bitter conflict for more than a decade, since Hamas won legislative elections in the occupied Palestinian territory in 2006.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

مشکل حضور زنان در ورزشگاه با یک بده بستان تا حدی حل شده/خبر خوب وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش‌آموزان افغانستانی

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

حدادعادل نرم‌افزار احمدی‌نژاد را ندارد!/روایت جدیدی از کناره‌گیری قالیباف/طرح انگلیس برای رواج قمه زنی/اتهامات...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

دلایل کاهش قیمت مرغ/ دولت وارد بازار می شود

عصبانیت عجیب کی روش از سه ملی پوش

هشدار به رانندگانی که دو تخلف همزمان انجام دهند

گزینه های نشستن بر کرسی وزارت علوم

تداوم بارش در جنوب کشور

وب گردی

سرمایه‌­پروری در حو‌‌‌ضچه ماهی

الگوریتم تشخیص چهره؛ پیشرفت تکنولوژی یا تهدید بشریت؟

خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

دوربین مداربسته مراقبت از کودک

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد برای دولت روحانی/تذکر درباره پدیده بدحجابی در هیات‌های عزاداری/تیم فوتبالی که در پارک خوابید!
شگفتی‌های پرونده قتل «بنیتا» چه زمانی تمام خواهد شد؟!
کروکودیل، خبرنگار انگلیسی را زنده زنده خورد
شش دلیلی که «الهام امین‌زاده» را کاندیدای احتمالی وزارت علوم می‌کند
گزارش سی ان ان از آماده شدن ترامپ برای اقدام خطرناک علیه ایران/تسلط ارتش سوریه بر 85 درصد خاک این کشور/درخواست آمریکا برای تعویق همه‌پرسی اقلیم کردستان
رقص‌شمشیرپرسپولیسی‌هابعدازشکست‌سعودی‌ها
انتخاب ضایع‌ترین عکس و ژن برتر سال/اصولگرای واقعی کیست؟/گزینه‌های مطرح برای استانداری تهران/جشن‌تولد صفحه اینستاگرام آقای نماینده
ماجرای عجیب زشت‌ترین زن جهان
تصاویر حمله داعش به کاروان ایرانی‌ها در ناصریه عراق / دلار تا کجا گران می‌شود؟ / چه زمان دستور ممنوع الورودی ایرانی‌ها به آمریکا لغو می‌شود؟ / اگر بودا زنده بود، به کمک مسلمانان می آمد؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده از سرنوشت یک کودک مظلوم
گریم چندش‌آور یک دانشجو برای دریافت بورسیه
اسمتان را روی برگه امتحانی بنویسید، دیپلم قانونی بخرید!
اظهارات عجیب پدر و مادر بنیتا
خبرخوش برای هواداران پرسپولیس درآسیا
از «علت رشد عظیم گردشگران ایرانی به گرجستان» تا «رکوردی که مردم تهران شکستند»

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۵۷ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۴ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

فروش همبرگر ۲۵۰هزار تومانی در لواسان  (۶۰ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۴ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۲ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۷ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۷ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۴۲ نظر)

مهریه بازیگران زن ایرانی چقدر است؟  (۳۶ نظر)

چرا دیگر نمی‌توانم انقلابی باشم؟  (۳۱ نظر)