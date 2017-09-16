At least 60 killed, over 100 injured in ISIS-claimed suicide attacks

At least 60 people were killed and 100 were injured in three suicide attacks claimed by the ISIS in southe Iraq on Thursday.

The wounded people were rushed to the hospital for treatment. The incident took place at a police checkpoint and two restaurants near the city of Nasser-ria, when attackers in security force uniforms and driving stolen army vehicles opened fire and detonated car bombs and suicide vests.

The dreadful attacks took place in the mostly Shi'ite south, where the bulk of the country's oil is produced and security forces hold a tighter grip.