Brazilian navy searches for British woman missing in Amazon

A 43-year-old British woman has been reported missing while canoeing on the Solimões River in the Amazon, the Brazilian navy said on Friday.
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۵ 16 September 2017
A 43-year-old British woman has been reported missing while canoeing on the Solimões River in the Amazon, the Brazilian navy said on Friday.

The unnamed woman is said to have fired an emergency locator, according to Brazil’s 9th naval district command.

The 3rd general helicopter squadron is performing reconnaissance of the area between the municipalities of Codajás and Coari, the navy said in a statement.

Another aircraft and boats are also being used in the search.

The navy is working with the authorities in the state of Amazonas and is monitoring other vessels in the region in search of further information about what happened.

