EU approves extra €500m to tackle youth unemployment

The European Parliament has approved an extra €500m to help unemployed young people in the EU.

The funds will go to the EU’s Youth Employment Initiative which was set up in 2013 to tackle the high rate of unemployment among young people.

The extra money will help support new job placements, traineeships and further education for those most in need.

Fine Gael MEP Deirdre Clune said it will ensure young people in Ireland will receive relevant support.

"The way we see that funding in Ireland, under the Youth Employment Initiative, is it supports the youth employment programme," she said.

"It ensures that young people who are not in education, who don't have a job or placement, that their needs are addressed and their provided relevant supports whether it be in training or further education to ensure that they get a job," she added.