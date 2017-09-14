بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۳۹۴بازدید
‍ پ

Trump Administration Signals Plans to Abandon Iran Deal

With a looming deadline on whether to continue the suspension of sanctions on Iran, the Trump administration is frantically working to demonstrate Tehran’s non-compliance under the so-called Iran Deal and thereby fulfill an ill-conceived campaign promise.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۱۲۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۳۸ 14 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 394

With a looming deadline on whether to continue the suspension of sanctions on Iran, the Trump administration is frantically working to demonstrate Tehran’s non-compliance under the so-called Iran Deal and thereby fulfill an ill-conceived campaign promise.

The problem is that, according to the watchdog International Atomic Energy Commission, Iran has been in full compliance with the agreement, and only non-compliance could legitimately provide President Trump the excuse he needs to withdraw.

On September 15, Trump must decide whether to renew the suspension of sanctions put in place with the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA—the "Iran Deal”). If he does this, there is a second deadline on October 15 (and every 90 days afterward) where he is required to report to Congress whether Iran is in compliance.

Therefore, his administration has been trying to fabricate any excuse to justify a claim that Iran is not complying before these deadlines.

The latest attempt was seen in an address given by United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley to the ultra-conservative American Enterprise Institute (AEI) on September 5. Her address consisted of many falsehoods about Iran’s nuclear activities, and a range of false justifications for accusing Iran of non-compliance in the JCPOA.

Several analyists and the New York Times editorial board have excoriated Ambassador Haley for this talk, pointing out her flawed reasoning and disregard for facts.

Here is a capsule of Ambassador Haley’s misstatements:

  1. "Iran has been caught in multiple violations over the past year and a half.”—The IAEA in its most recent (and all previous reports since the signing of the agreement) has certified that Iran is in full compliance with the agreement.
  2. "There are hundreds of undeclared sites that have suspicious activity that they (the IAEA) haven’t looked at.” – All nuclear sites are under full IAEA inspection. Non-nuclear sites can only be inspected under the agreement if there is sufficient cause to believe they are involved in nuclear activity. There are no such sites at present. Ambassador Haley herself met with IAEA Chief Amano and presented no evidence of any suspicious non-nuclear site. Iran has not prevented the IAEA from inspecting any requested site.
  3. "The deal [Obama] struck wasn’t supposed to be just about nuclear weapons. It was meant to be an opening with Iran; a welcoming back into the community of nations.”—This is false as the Obama administration clearly stated. The JCPOA was limited to Iran’s nuclear activities.
  4. "We should welcome a debate over whether the JCPOA is in U.S. national security interests. The previous administration set up the deal in a way that denied us that honest and serious debate.”—In fact, the U.S. Congress held dozens of debates over the JCPOA before it was ratified.
  5. "Iranian compliance involves three different pillars. The first is the nuclear agreement itself, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA. The second pillar is UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorsed the nuclear deal, but also restricted numerous other Iranian behaviors. And the third pillar is the Corker-Cardin law, which governs the President’s relationship with Congress as it relates to Iran policy.”—The difficulty is that Iran was only party to one of these "pillars,” the JCPOA, and so the other two have been imposed outside of the agreement. Making Iran responsible for these extra requirements is not part of "Iranian compliance” under the JCPOA.

President Trump can simply ignore the fact that Iran is in full compliance with the JCPOA and refuse to renew suspension of the sanctions on September 15. He could also wait until October 15 and report to Congress that Iran is in non-compliance. This would throw the question to Congress—a technique that Trump is using with regularity. Congress could then vote to re-impose the sanctions, and barring public resistance, that is what they will probably do, given the broad support for the Corker-Carden bill (98-1 in favor).

It is essential, then, that all people who support the JCPOA contract their legislators and insist that the United States remain committed to the JCPOA. Not to do so would be disastrous for the United States in its relations with the other five nations who ratified the agreement (the United Kingdom, France, Germany, China and Russia), and would invite Iran to retaliate by once again resuming uranium enrichment. It is an unneeded provocation and a step backward from stability and peace in the Middle East.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترامپ کی برجام را بر هم می‌زند؟ / طعنه‌های پگاه آهنگرانی به کمپین یوز ایرانی / ویدیو آتش زدن کمپانی بی ام دبلیو برای اعتراض؛...

ترامپ کی برجام را بر هم می‌زند؟ / طعنه‌های پگاه آهنگرانی به کمپین یوز ایرانی / ویدیو آتش زدن کمپانی بی ام دبلیو برای اعتراض؛...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

سردار نجات:اصلاً رهبری در امور حصر دخالت نداشتند/مولوی عبدالحمید:ممکن است در انتخابات بعدی اهل سنت از...

سردار نجات:اصلاً رهبری در امور حصر دخالت نداشتند/مولوی عبدالحمید:ممکن است در انتخابات بعدی اهل سنت از...

هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد...

هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

بازار نفت در حال بازگشت به تعادل است

اعلام نتایج انتخاب رشته داوطلبان دانشگاه آزاد

جستجوی تالار عروسی

بارش باران در شمال و جنوب کشور

قیمت جدید زغال معادن کشور تعیین شد

نشانی از اجرای سیاستهای اقتصاد مقاومتی نیست

مکانیزم تنبیه مدیری مثل رویانیان چیست؟

وب گردی

خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

دوربین مداربسته مراقبت از کودک

قابلیت‌های گوشی ۱۰۰۰ دلاری اپل

سیاست‌های بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها ضربه می‌زند؟

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد
هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد برای دولت روحانی/تذکر درباره پدیده بدحجابی در هیات‌های عزاداری/تیم فوتبالی که در پارک خوابید!
تصویری‌جالب‌ازشوک‌هواداران‌عرب‌الاهلی دربن‌زاید
پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا
سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد
همکاری لاریجانی با اصلاح طلبان در موضوع حصر/راه حل رفع حصر، مذاکره محرمانه است/ ادعای تداوم اعتصاب غذای خزعلی کذب است
اولین تصاویر از سقوط اتوبوس مسافربری
فاطمیون انتقام شهیدحججی را گرفت
شش دلیلی که «الهام امین‌زاده» را کاندیدای احتمالی وزارت علوم می‌کند
احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی می‌خواستند آیت‌الله هاشمی را ترور کنند؟/انتقاد بی‌سابقه نشریه اصلاح طلب از عارف
شرکت سوئیسی وتولیدشکلات شگفت انگیز
خانواده شهید حججی بیانیه داد
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده‌ از حملات 11 سپتامبر
رقص‌شمشیرپرسپولیسی‌هابعدازشکست‌سعودی‌ها

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۵۶ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۱ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۶۴ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۲ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۵ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۲ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۳۵ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۳۲ نظر)

مهریه بازیگران زن ایرانی چقدر است؟  (۳۱ نظر)