بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۴۱بازدید
‍ پ

Fatah delegation visits Cairo to discuss completion of Palestinian reconciliation

Today, Cairo has declared that it would welcome a delegation from the Palestinian movement Fatah on Friday to discuss ways to complete the Palestinian reconciliation.
کد خبر: ۷۳۰۰۹۰
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۳ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۵۸ 14 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 241

Today, Cairo has declared that it would welcome a delegation from the Palestinian movement Fatah on Friday to discuss ways to complete the Palestinian reconciliation.

Fatah delegation includes Azzam Al-Ahmad, member of Fatah Central Committee and head of its parliamentary bloc, Hussein Al-Sheikh, Minister of Civil Affairs in the Palestinian Authority and member of the Central Committee, and Rawhi Fattouh, member of the Central Committee and the movement’s international relations commissioner.

It is not known whether Fatah leaders will meet up with Hamas delegation, which paid a visit to Cairo last Thursday headed by Ismail Haniyeh, head of the movement’s political bureau.

In a statement to the official radio station Voice of Palestine on Wednesday, Azzam Al-Ahmad stipulated that Hamas should explicitly dissolve the administrative committee it has formed to manage Gaza Strip, enable the Accord Government to carry out its work in Gaza Strip and be committed to holding legislative, presidential and National Council elections before engaging in any dialogue.

Al-Ahmad declared that a delegation from the movement would travel to Cairo in a few days to meet the Egyptian leadership and not Hamas delegation.

Earlier today, Nasser Al-Qudwa, member of the Central Committee of Fatah movement, stated that "his movement has not yet received any Egyptian initiative about any reconciliation with Hamas.”

He said during a news conference held at the headquarter of Media and Culture Commission, which is affiliated with the movement in the central West Bank occupied city of Ramallah, that "Fatah needs a quick, effective and honest dialogue with the Egyptian leadership in order to clarify the situation and to ascertain the positions of Hamas to end the division.”

Ismail Haniyeh, head of Hamas’s political bureau, said during a meeting with Egyptian Intelligence Minister Major General Khaled Fawzy that his movement was ready to hold dialogue sessions with Fatah movement in Cairo.

Hamas has put the administrative committee it set up before to run Gaza Strip at Egypt’s disposal in case the Palestinian president agrees to national reconciliation.

Egyptian officials will contact President Mahmoud Abbas to urge him to push the file of reconciliation and arrange a meeting between Fatah and Hamas’s leaders, according to Al-Hayat newspaper.

Arab media reported the existence of Egyptian efforts aiming to hold meetings between Fatah and Hamas leaders in Cairo.

Since mid-June 2007, the political and geographical division has dominated the territory of the Palestinian Authority, following the Hamas takeover of Gaza Strip, while Fatah remained in control of the West Bank and regional as well as international authorities have failed to end this division.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترامپ کی برجام را بر هم می‌زند؟ / طعنه‌های پگاه آهنگرانی به کمپین یوز ایرانی / ویدیو آتش زدن کمپانی بی ام دبلیو برای اعتراض؛...

ترامپ کی برجام را بر هم می‌زند؟ / طعنه‌های پگاه آهنگرانی به کمپین یوز ایرانی / ویدیو آتش زدن کمپانی بی ام دبلیو برای اعتراض؛...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

انتظار دختران ایرانی پشت در ورزشگاه طولانی نخواهد بود/ وفور آمار کودک آزاریها در مناطق حاشیه‌ای/ علت...

سردار نجات:اصلاً رهبری در امور حصر دخالت نداشتند/مولوی عبدالحمید:ممکن است در انتخابات بعدی اهل سنت از...

سردار نجات:اصلاً رهبری در امور حصر دخالت نداشتند/مولوی عبدالحمید:ممکن است در انتخابات بعدی اهل سنت از...

هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد...

هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

اهمیت محدود کردن کالری در مبتلایان به دیابت نوع 2

وزیر ارتباطات در شبکه‌های اجتماعی داخلی عضو شد

در بانه چه گذشت؟

احمدی‌نژاد باعث انزوای اصولگرایان شد

فرسایش شدید یک سوم خاک زمین

وب گردی

خودروهای نسل جدید بورگوارد در راه ایران

فروش اقساطی H30 کراس

دوربین مداربسته مراقبت از کودک

قابلیت‌های گوشی ۱۰۰۰ دلاری اپل

سیاست‌های بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها ضربه می‌زند؟

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

راهنمای اخذ ویزای 5 ساله مولتی کانادا

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد
تصویری‌جالب‌ازشوک‌هواداران‌عرب‌الاهلی دربن‌زاید
پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا
هم‌نشینی قالیباف، جلیلی و احمدی‌نژاد در بیت رهبری/آگهی‌های بی‌شرمانه در فضای مجازی!/خط ونشان مولوى عبدالحميد برای دولت روحانی/تذکر درباره پدیده بدحجابی در هیات‌های عزاداری/تیم فوتبالی که در پارک خوابید!
سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد
همکاری لاریجانی با اصلاح طلبان در موضوع حصر/راه حل رفع حصر، مذاکره محرمانه است/ ادعای تداوم اعتصاب غذای خزعلی کذب است
اولین تصاویر از سقوط اتوبوس مسافربری
فاطمیون انتقام شهیدحججی را گرفت
شش دلیلی که «الهام امین‌زاده» را کاندیدای احتمالی وزارت علوم می‌کند
احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی می‌خواستند آیت‌الله هاشمی را ترور کنند؟/انتقاد بی‌سابقه نشریه اصلاح طلب از عارف
شرکت سوئیسی وتولیدشکلات شگفت انگیز
خانواده شهید حججی بیانیه داد
تصاویر کمتر دیده شده‌ از حملات 11 سپتامبر
پای «بازی نهنگ آبی» به ایران باز نشده، مسئولان شکست خوردند!

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۵۶ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۸۱ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۷۳ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۶۲ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۵۳ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۲ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۵ نظر)

سقوط مرگبار اتوبوس کرج-ساری به عمق ۱۰۰ متری دره/ تا کنون ۱۱ تن جان باخته‌اند/ علت اولیه حادثه نقص فنی اعلام شد  (۴۲ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۳۵ نظر)

آیا نام‌گذاری مدرن‌ترین ورزشگاه ایران به نام امام رضا(ع) کار درستی است؟!  (۳۲ نظر)

مهریه بازیگران زن ایرانی چقدر است؟  (۳۱ نظر)