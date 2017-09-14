Turkey aims to increase investment in energy sector

Turkey plans to invest $11 billion into the country’s energy sector during 2017-2023, a source in the Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey told Trend.

According to the source, the energy sector is an important area for investment, given Turkey’s high dependence on energy imports.

The source noted that over the past two years, $1.9 billion have been invested in Turkey’s energy sector. Thirty percent of these funds was invested in the development of renewable energy sources, the source added.