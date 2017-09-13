بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » ایران
۲۹۶بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian issue, the nuclear deal, on top of Zarif’s agenda in his visit to Russia

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Wednesday to exchange views with Russian officials on regional and bilateral developments. It seems that the future of Iran’s nuclear deal and the Syrian issue are on the top of Zarif’s visit to Russia.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۹۰۲
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۱۴ 13 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 296
Tabnak – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif traveled to the Black Sea resort city of Sochi on Wednesday to exchange views with Russian officials on regional and bilateral developments. It seems that the future of Iran’s nuclear deal and the Syrian issue are on the top of Zarif’s visit to Russia.

Zarif arrived in Sochi on Wednesday and is expected to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, among other officials. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday that Zarif’s discussions would focus on the current situation in the Middle East, particularly Syria.

"The talks will center round everything that concerns the Middle East, Syria, the situation in the region in general,” he told Russia’s TASS news agency. Bogdanov also noted that his country has "close contacts with the Iranians, on-going consultations on all issues, including concerning the situation in Iraq, in the [Persian] Gulf, on counter-terrorism efforts.”

Zarif himself stated that coordination on regional and mutual issues is on top of Iran's Foreign Minister's agenda in his visit to Sochi. 'Further coordination between Iran and Russia on the nuclear agreement, especially after recent policies adopted by the US against the deal, is among the goals of my visit to Sochi,' the Foreign Minister said.

'There has always been good coordination between Tehran and Moscow, as the two have supported each other’s' stances in international organizations and in multilateral relations,' Zarif told reporters upon arriving in Sochi.

He added that Russia has backed Iran on the nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the world major powers in 2015, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Coordination with Russia on Syria is another purpose of the visit, the Foreign Minister added.

Meanwhile, in a relevant development on Wednesday, a working group of the three countries acting as guarantors of a ceasefire in Syria, namely Iran, Russia and Turkey, began consultations in Astana, in the run-up to the sixth round of the intra-Syrian talks in the Kazakh capital.

"This Astana meeting is widely expected to be a huge success, to finalize the whole Astana process since January. A lot of work has been done at the expert level and the highest political level, to reach a final agreement on the whole package of documents, on all de-escalation zones,” a source close to the Astana talks told Russia’s Sputnik news agency.

The upcoming Astana talks is aimed at working out the details of the fourth de-escalation zone, in Syria’s western Idlib Province, where significant concentrations of ISIS terrorists, most notably from al-Nusra Front, are operating.
 
برچسب ها:
zarif ، russia ، sochi ، syria ، jcpoa
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

نرخ سکه طرح جدید ۴۳۰۰ تومان افزایش یافت

«زندگی بدون زندگی» آماده نمایش شد

وجه نقد و معادل‌های آن چه مواردی هستند؟

واکنش قاضی شهریاری به اظهارات والدین بنیتا

بازگشت 33 هزار حاجی به کشور

پیش بینی از روند قیمت طلا طی ماه‌های آینده

بیش از ۱۸ هزار قرارداد آتی سکه منعقد شد/بی تفاوتی طلا به ارزش دلار و تنش‌های سیاسی

80 درصد افراد افسرده درمان موفق ندارند

جزئیات جدید از پرونده حقوق های نجومی

زندگی زیرزمینی بیماران هپاتیت c

پایتخت در مرز آلودگی

مصدومیت حساس پورعلی گنجی مقابل سوریه

سردار وحیدی، رئیس دفتر آیت‌الله هاشمی شاهرودی در مجمع تشخیص شد + سوابق

وب گردی

قابلیت‌های گوشی ۱۰۰۰ دلاری اپل

سیاست‌های بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها ضربه می‌زند؟

آنهایی که از ریزش مو رنج می برند

دسترسی به گنجینه ارزشمند مقالات به روز حوزه طراحی سایت

مخاطبانِ بی رحم تصمیم به عقب گرد گرفتند!

فروش اقساطی رانا فروش اقساطی خودرو - فروش اقساطی رانا

دوربین مداربسته بیسیم سیار

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون رأی داشتم
تصویری‌جالب‌ازشوک‌هواداران‌عرب‌الاهلی دربن‌زاید
پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا
همکاری لاریجانی با اصلاح طلبان در موضوع حصر/راه حل رفع حصر، مذاکره محرمانه است/ ادعای تداوم اعتصاب غذای خزعلی کذب است
راه حل ژاپنی‌ها برای رهایی از گربه‌ها
تصاویر/ همه همسران و فرزندان ترامپ
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار / توهین مسئولان آبی به شعور مردم
اولین تصاویر از سقوط اتوبوس مسافربری

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۴۰ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۳۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۹۳ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۲ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۴ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۶۴ نظر)

مجری معروف شبکه سه ممنوع التصویر شد!  (۵۶ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

جزئیاتی از نسل کشی مسلمانان روهینگیا و نقش «بن لادن» بودایی ها  (۵۱ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۵۰ نظر)

پرسپولیس ایران ۳- الاهلی عربستان یک / صعود تاریخی پرسپولیس به نیمه نهایی لیگ قهرمانان آسیا  (۵۰ نظر)

نارضایتی شدید گردشگران ایرانی در ترکیه  (۴۳ نظر)