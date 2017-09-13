بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۱۶۵بازدید
‍ پ

Egypt cuts military ties with North Korea

Egypt’s defence minister, Sedki Sobhi, announced today that his country has cut military ties with North Korea, a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency revealed.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۷۷۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۴ 13 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 165

Egypt’s defence minister, Sedki Sobhi, announced today that his country has cut military ties with North Korea, a report by South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency revealed.

Sobhi’s announcement came during his visit to South Korea’s capital of Seoul.

The South Korean agency quoted the South Korean defence ministry as saying that the Egyptian Defence Minister Sedki Sobhi told his South Korean counterpart, Song Young-moo, that Egypt had "already severed all military ties with North Korea.”

"Egypt will actively cooperate with South Korea against North Korea acts that threaten peace,” the agency quoted Sobhi as saying.

The report noted that Sobhi was responding to a request from Young-moo for Egypt to join efforts to toughen sanctions on the North over its recent ballistic missile and nuclear tests.

This is Sobhi’s first meeting with Young-moo, which came after a South Korean-Egypt memorandum of understanding (MoU) on defence cooperation was signed in March

Egypt has for decades maintained close ties with North Korea, with the secretive nation selling weapons to Egypt and upgrading its arsenal of medium-range, ground-to-ground missiles.

Last month, the United States (US) cut or delayed some $300 million in military and economic aid to Egypt over its human rights records and its ties with Pyongyang.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ربروف:فقط من مقصراین باخت نیستم

جزئیات پرداخت تسهیلات به ۳۰۰ هزار بازنشسته

متجاوز به ۴۰ زن و دختر دوباره به اعدام محکوم شد

وب گردی

افشای حقایق پشت پرده دنیای طراحی سایت

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون رأی داشتم
همکاری لاریجانی با اصلاح طلبان در موضوع حصر/راه حل رفع حصر، مذاکره محرمانه است/ ادعای تداوم اعتصاب غذای خزعلی کذب است
راه حل ژاپنی‌ها برای رهایی از گربه‌ها
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار / توهین مسئولان آبی به شعور مردم
تصاویر/ همه همسران و فرزندان ترامپ
فاطمیون انتقام شهیدحججی را گرفت
اولین تصاویر از سقوط اتوبوس مسافربری
مهمانان وحشتزده هتل میامی پشت پنجره طبقه ۲۲
زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۳۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۲ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۴ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۵۹ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

جزئیاتی از نسل کشی مسلمانان روهینگیا و نقش «بن لادن» بودایی ها  (۵۱ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۵۰ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۳۵ نظر)

زنان و دختران سوری در ورزشگاه آزادی  (۲۸ نظر)

پایانِ پایان نامه فروشی به انقلاب نیاز دارد نه چنین قوانینی!  (۲۸ نظر)