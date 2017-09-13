بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور،تهران،مرکز همایشهای صدا و سیما                                      بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۰۷بازدید
‍ پ

North Korea defiant over U.N. sanctions as Trump says tougher steps needed

North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing on Wednesday to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۷۶۴
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۱۹ 13 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 107
North Korea remained defiant over new U.N. sanctions imposed for its latest nuclear test, vowing on Wednesday to redouble efforts to fight off what it said was the threat of a U.S. invasion.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday’s sanctions unanimously agreed by the 15-member U.N. Security Council were but a small step of what is ultimately needed to rein in Pyongyang over its weapons programmes.

The North’s Foreign Ministry said the resolutions were an infringement on its legitimate right to self defence and aimed at "completely suffocating its state and people through full-scale economic blockade”.

"The DPRK will redouble the efforts to increase its strength to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and right to existence and to preserve peace and security of the region by establishing the practical equilibrium with the U.S.,” it said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. The DPRK stands for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, North Korea’s official name.

The statement echoed comments on Tuesday by the North’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva Han Tae Song who said Pyongyang is "ready to use a form of ultimate means”.

"The forthcoming measures ... will make the U.S. suffer the greatest pain it ever experienced in its history,” Han said.

The U.N. Security Council agreed to boost sanctions on North Korea, banning its textile exports and capping fuel supplies, and making it illegal for foreign firms to form commercial joint ventures with North Korean entities.

The U.N. resolution was triggered by North Korea’s sixth and largest nuclear test this month, which it said was of an advanced hydrogen bomb.

Damage to mountainous terrain at the North’s nuclear test site in Punggye-ri seen in satellite imagery taken after the latest test was more extensive than anything seen after the five previous tests, Washington-based 38 North project said.

There was also activity at another location in the Mount Mantap site involving large vehicles and mining equipment that suggests "onsite work could now be changing focus to further prepare those other portals for future underground nuclear testing,” 38 North said.

North Korea has also tested a missile capable of reaching the United States, but experts say it is likely to be at least a year before it can field an operational nuclear missile that could threaten America.

 

ANOTHER SMALL STEP

Trump has vowed not to allow that to happen.

A tougher initial U.S. draft was weakened to win the support of China and Russia, both of which hold U.N. veto power. Significantly, it stopped short of imposing a full embargo on oil exports to North Korea, most of which come from China.

"We think it’s just another very small step, not a big deal,” Trump told reporters at the start of a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

"I don’t know if it has any impact, but certainly it was nice to get a 15-to-nothing vote, but those sanctions are nothing compared to what ultimately will have to happen.”

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin warned China, North Korea’s main ally and trading partner, that if it did not follow through on the new measures, Washington would "put additional sanctions on them and prevent them from accessing the U.S. and international dollar system.”

Another senior administration official told Reuters any such "secondary sanctions” on Chinese banks and other companies were on hold for now to give time for China to show it was prepared to fully enforce the latest and previous rounds of sanctions.

Washington so far has mostly held off on new sanctions against Chinese banks and other companies doing business with North Korea, given fears of retaliation by Beijing and possibly far-reaching effects on the world economy.

Russia and China both say they respect U.N. sanctions and have called on the United States to return to negotiations with North Korea.

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said the sanctions could eventually starve North Korea of an additional $500 million or more in annual revenue. The United States has said that a previous round of sanctions agreed in August was aimed at cutting North Korea’s $3 billion in exports by a third.

 
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

ترکیه با این خرید به سمت روسیه چرخید؟ / بارزانی این بار مقابل ملت عراق ایستاد / چقدر از سوریه هنوز اشغال است؟ / ایران برای...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

بیانات مهم رهبر انقلاب درباره فاجعه میانمار / چگونه می‌توان رونق رفته را به سینماها بازگرداند؟/ از معروفیت...

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

تذکر جدی آیت‌الله مکارم به مداحان/رئیسی نمی‌تواند لیدر اصولگرایان باشد

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

احمدی‌نژاد: نکند مشکلات دهه ٦٠ هم تقصیر دولت من بود/ادعای سفر قاسم سلیمانی به اقلیم کردستان/چه کسانی...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

ربروف:فقط من مقصراین باخت نیستم

جزئیات پرداخت تسهیلات به ۳۰۰ هزار بازنشسته

متجاوز به ۴۰ زن و دختر دوباره به اعدام محکوم شد

وب گردی

افشای حقایق پشت پرده دنیای طراحی سایت

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون رأی داشتم
همکاری لاریجانی با اصلاح طلبان در موضوع حصر/راه حل رفع حصر، مذاکره محرمانه است/ ادعای تداوم اعتصاب غذای خزعلی کذب است
راه حل ژاپنی‌ها برای رهایی از گربه‌ها
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار / توهین مسئولان آبی به شعور مردم
تصاویر/ همه همسران و فرزندان ترامپ
فاطمیون انتقام شهیدحججی را گرفت
اولین تصاویر از سقوط اتوبوس مسافربری
مهمانان وحشتزده هتل میامی پشت پنجره طبقه ۲۲
زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۳۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۲ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۴ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۶۳ نظر)

یک اشتباه عجیب 154 داوطلب فاقد صلاحیت را دانشجوی دکترا کرد  (۵۹ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۵ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

جزئیاتی از نسل کشی مسلمانان روهینگیا و نقش «بن لادن» بودایی ها  (۵۱ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۵۰ نظر)

بازداشت مامورانی که به کولبران تیراندازی کردند  (۳۵ نظر)

زنان و دختران سوری در ورزشگاه آزادی  (۲۸ نظر)

پایانِ پایان نامه فروشی به انقلاب نیاز دارد نه چنین قوانینی!  (۲۸ نظر)