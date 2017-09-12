Israel: media, cabinet considers sanctions against Amnesty

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon could adopt sanctions against Amnesty International in reaction to a campaign for an international boycott of products from Israeli settlements launched by the organization, pro-government paper Israel ha-Yom reports. According to the publication, Kahlon will meet with Amnesty representatives in Israel to listen to what they have to say before taking a final decision. They have told the paper they have received no official communication so far.



According to Israel ha-Yom, based on a new law that enables to adopt measures against organizations that call for the boycott of Israeli products, Kahlon could decide - in agreement with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaqed - to annul the fiscal benefits for donations in favor of Amnesty, which could drop as a consequence.