IAEA calls for Syria to reveal details of reactor destroyed 10 years ago

The Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has called for Syria to reveal the details of Deir Ez-Zor reactor destroyed 10 years ago, Russia Today reported on Monday.

"The agency believes that the facility in Deir Ez-Zor destroyed in 2007 was a nuclear reactor,” said Yukiya Amano, "and Damascus has to report details about it based on the guarantees deal.”

Amano made his comments during a meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna. "I renew my call for Syria to cooperate fully regarding all outstanding issues related to Deir Ez-Zor and other places.”

He added that the Syrian authorities have to reply to these calls.