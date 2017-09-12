Pakistan, Iran seek political solution to Afghan conflict

Pakistan and Iran on Monday underscored the need for a politically negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict, besides calling for regional solutions for local problems.

This agreement between the two neighbours was renewed during Pakistani Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif’s daylong trip to Tehran for meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Dr Javad Zarif.

The Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement at the conclusion of Mr Asif’s visit that the two foreign ministers "agreed that there was no military solution to the conflict in Afghanistan and a politically negotiated settlement was imperative for lasting peace in Afgha­nistan. … regional countries have vital stakes in stability in Afghanistan and should play a more proactive role in the peace efforts”.

Tehran was the second destination in FM Asif’s regional trip for ‘political consultations’ on Afgha­nis­tan after US President Trump last month unveiled the new regional policy that focuses more on kinetic operations for militarily stifling Taliban insurgency than seeking a negotiated outcome. The foreign minister last week visited Beijing, where leaders agreed with the Pakistani position that "continued efforts for a politically negotiated settlement” were needed.