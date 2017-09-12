Iran to raise production to 4.5mn bpd in five years

Iran will reach an oil production rate of 4.5mn barrels per day (bpd) within five years, Ali Kardor, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said on Sunday according to the oil ministry news site Shana.

Iran will reach an oil production rate of 4.5mn barrels per day (bpd) within five years, Ali Kardor, the managing director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), said on Sunday according to the oil ministry news site Shana.



Iran has been producing around 3.8mn bpd in recent months.



Iranian gas production will reach 1.3bn cubic metres per day and production of gas condensate will reach 864,000 bpd in the next five years, Kardor said.



The boost in oil production will come from an increase of 420,000 bpd from the West Karoun oil field and an additional 280,000 bps from oil fields in central and southern Iran as well as the Falat Ghare oil company, Kardor told Shana.



Oil exports are expected to reach up to 2.5mn bpd within five years, Kardor added.