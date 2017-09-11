بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۳۷۲بازدید
‍ پ

Brexit: David Davis warns of 'chaotic' EU withdrawal if MPs reject repeal bill

MPs have been warned by David Davis that voting against the Brexit repeal bill would amount to backing a “chaotic” exit from the European Union.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۱۴۹
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۴ 11 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 372
MPs have been warned by David Davis that voting against the Brexit repeal bill would amount to backing a "chaotic” exit from the European Union.
 
The Brexit Secretary stressed the British people "did not vote for confusion” in last year's referendum and Parliament should respect that when it divides on the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill for the first time.

Labour will vote against the legislation, arguing so-called "Henry VIII” powers in the Bill that would allow ministers to alter laws without full parliamentary scrutiny amount to a "power-grab”.

But Mr Davis's words could weigh heavy on Labour MPs from Leave-backing constituencies, with sources estimating around a dozen could rebel against Jeremy Corbyn's orders.

The Liberal Democrats, who will oppose the legislation, have urged the Labour leader to sack any frontbenchers who defy the whip or risk his party's shift towards a "softer” Brexit being exposed as a "sham”.

Several Tory MPs have expressed disquiet over the Bill but are expected to back it after the conclusion of second reading, its first Commons stage, late on Monday or in the early hours of Tuesday.

But they have warned they are ready to back amendments to the Bill at future stages, raising the prospect of the minority Government being bounced into concessions to avoid defeat in House of Commons votes.

Ahead of the debate, Mr Davis said: "A vote against this Bill is a vote for a chaotic exit from the European Union.

"The British people did not vote for confusion and neither should Parliament.

"Providing certainty and stability in the lead up to our withdrawal is a key priority.

"Businesses and individuals need reassurance that there will be no unexpected changes to our laws after exit day and that is exactly what the repeal bill provides.

"Without it, we would be approaching a cliff edge of uncertainty which is not in the interest of anyone.

"That's why I'm urging all MPs of all parts of the UK to come together in support of this crucial legislation so that we can leave the European Union safe in the knowledge that we are ready for day one of exit.”

The Bill overturns the 1972 Act which took Britain into the European Economic Community and incorporates relevant EU laws into the UK statute book to prevent black holes in the law at the point of Brexit.

Three votes are expected - on a Labour amendment, the main second reading motion and the programme motion, which sets out the time available for MPs to go through the Bill line-by-line in the Commons.

There are currently a guaranteed 64 hours over eight days for committee stage, when amendments can be made, but concerns have been expressed by Tory and Labour MPs that this will not be enough time given the constitutional significance of the legislation.

If the Government motion setting out the time for debate is defeated ministers will have to consider an alternative timetable.

The votes are likely to take place in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار...

تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوا در ۴ استان کشور خنک می‌شود

خاطرات جالب محافظ رهبر انقلاب در دهه ۶۰

اخطارجدی سپاهان به کرانچاربعدازشکست درحذفی

واکنش بازیکن سابق گسترش به حمله عجیب زنوزی

افزایش نرخ دلار بانکی و افت پوند و یورو

زیست‌محیطی‌ترین روستای ایران

وب گردی

هدایای خاص به عزیزانتان بدهید

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
چرا روسیه به حملات اسرائیل به سوریه پاسخ نمی دهد؟
راه حل ژاپنی‌ها برای رهایی از گربه‌ها

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۳۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۰ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۱ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۲ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)