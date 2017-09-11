Syrian Diplomat says US must leave Syria

The US military presence is "illegal and unacceptable," as it has not been authorized by the Syrian government, Syrian Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told the Al-Mayadeen TV channel on Sunday.

He noted that the US "should withdraw its military personnel, otherwise the Syrian army will regard them as a hostile force."

"The actions by the United States and the coalition led by it have no justification, for they are destroying Syria, killing civilians during airstrikes and destroying the economic infrastructure," the diplomat stressed. "This is in line with the terrorists’ plans but does not meet the Syrian people’s interests."

Mekdad noted that "anyone who wants to fight terrorist groups should coordinate their actions with Syria and its allies."