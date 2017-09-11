بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      سومين همايش بين المللى " طراحى و اجراى استراتژيهاى سازمانى"،٢٤-٢٣ شهريور      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۹۲بازدید
‍ پ

IS has lost 90% of its territory: Payne

Islamic State still retains strongholds in the Middle East despite the liberation of 90 per cent of territory once held by the terrorist group, Defence Minister Marise Payne has warned parliament.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۱۴۵
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۲۰ 11 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 292

Islamic State still retains strongholds in the Middle East despite the liberation of 90 per cent of territory once held by the terrorist group, Defence Minister Marise Payne has warned parliament.

Senator Payne updated the upper house on Monday after Iraqi and coalition forces liberated the Iraqi city of Tal Afar in August, insisting it was vital IS was defeated in Iraq and Syria to deny it a base of operations and a narrative of success.

"We know that fleeing Daesh fighters will seek refuge and a new base of operation somewhere around the world and our region is vulnerable," she said.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار...

تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان میانمار...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوا در ۴ استان کشور خنک می‌شود

خاطرات جالب محافظ رهبر انقلاب در دهه ۶۰

اخطارجدی سپاهان به کرانچاربعدازشکست درحذفی

واکنش بازیکن سابق گسترش به حمله عجیب زنوزی

افزایش نرخ دلار بانکی و افت پوند و یورو

زیست‌محیطی‌ترین روستای ایران

وب گردی

هدایای خاص به عزیزانتان بدهید

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
چرا روسیه به حملات اسرائیل به سوریه پاسخ نمی دهد؟
راه حل ژاپنی‌ها برای رهایی از گربه‌ها

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۶۹ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۳۳ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۳۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۰ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۱ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۶۰ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

چرا در دومین کشور پر دانشگاه جهان، آرزوی دانشجویان بر باد می رود؟  (۵۲ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)