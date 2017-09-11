Donald Trump's 'spiritual adviser' claims God elevated him to presidency

Paula White, the closest thing President Trump appears to have to a spiritual adviser, gave her lengthiest public statements Saturday about the president, saying she’s seen him “on many occasions” show repentance and that her belief that God elevated Trump extends to all leaders — including former president Barack Obama and Trump’s presidential election opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Paula White, the closest thing President Trump appears to have to a spiritual adviser, gave her lengthiest public statements Saturday about the president, saying she’s seen him "on many occasions” show repentance and that her belief that God elevated Trump extends to all leaders — including former president Barack Obama and Trump’s presidential election opponent, Hillary Clinton.



White, 51, is leader of the New Destiny Christian Centre, a huge Pentecostal church near Orlando. Her luxurious lifestyle and celebrity adherents — including Michael Jackson, Tyra Banks and now Trump — has made her both beloved and controversial.

White has been a counsellor and friend to Trump for more than 16 years, she said Saturday at the annual meeting of the Religion News Association, a convention for religion journalism. White is the chair of Trump’s informal evangelical advisory board. She was speaking on a panel about the rise of Pentecostal and charismatic Christians like herself.

While speaking about the way Christians impact politics — and how she and her board impact Trump — White began speaking about Trump’s spiritual character. The president stirred controversy during the campaign by saying he has never sought God’s forgiveness and doesn’t like to have to ask for it.

"Our president 100 per cent is a Christian who understands receiving faith by the grace of the lord, Jesus. He understands repentance, and I’ve seen him on many occasions in private and even in public,” she said. Trump is "a person of repentance.”

"I’ve also watched a man grow just like we are all growing,” she added.

Asked by a reporter to be more specific about what the president has repented for, White said that was private.

"That’s a very personal conversation that, as a pastor, I wouldn’t feel comfortable sharing that about someone’s individual life. But I can say again, things that we all would face in life,” she said.

Then she appeared to reference the leak during the campaign of an audiotape of Trump bragging about being able, as a celebrity, to sexually assault women.

"I think we all know there was a challenging time he faced during the campaign,” White said, noting she was one of three people he reached out to then. "He said, ‘I have become a better man.’ If he says ‘I’m a changed man,’ he knows like all of us, prayerfully, I’m better tomorrow than I am today.”

Religion reporters followed up, asking her what it means to be a good person — in private, and not to show repentance in public?

"I don’t agree all his actions are completely contrary to that. That’s a very strong statement,” White said. ". . . I don’t know if I would agree with that. I know on a very private level this is a man of repentance. Not just with me, but with other pastors,” she said.

White was also asked about comments she made on the "Jim Bakker Show” about Trump being anointed by God. The show was aired last month.

"Because God says that he raises up and places all people in places of authority it is God who raises up a king. It is God that sets one down,” she said on the show.