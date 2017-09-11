Russian Armed Forces' Mine Action Center Experts Sent to Deir ez-Zor

The Russian Defense Ministry announced that experts from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces have been sent to Syria's Deir ez-Zor.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Experts from the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces have been sent to Syria's Deir ez-Zor, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said Monday.

On Saturday, the Russian Defense Ministry pointed out that the Syrian army's break of siege of Deir ez-Zor, supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, was the biggest victory of Syrian government troops within the last three years.

"Over 40 experts from the leading unit of the International Mine Action Center of the Russian Armed Forces, seven units of special equipment and a group of dog handlers with mine searching dogs have been transferred by military transport aircraft to the Syrian Hmeymim airbase," the press release read.