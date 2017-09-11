Bannon dismisses Russia probes as ‘a waste of time’

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon dismissed the ongoing probes into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election as "a waste of time.”

"There’s nothing to the Russia investigation. It’s a waste of time,” Bannon told CBS’s "60 Minutes” for Sunday’s episode. "Russian collusion is a farce.”

Pressed by Charlie Rose on whether Russia tried to influence the election, as the CIA and the FBI have concluded, Bannon referred to reports from the intelligence community he’s seen, but wouldn’t elaborate because they are restricted.

"I would never devolve [sic] classified information on this show. But let me tell you, I think it’s far from conclusive that the Russians had any impact on this election,” said Bannon, who left the White House in August and returned to the Web site Breitbart News.

Several congressional panels, as well as special counsel Robert Mueller, are investigating Moscow’s meddling.