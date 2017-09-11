بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۳۸۵بازدید
‍ پ

Boris Johnson defends British government's relief efforts for territories devastated by Hurricane Irma

Boris Johnson has pledged to be there "in the long term" for British people whose Caribbean homes were ripped apart by Hurricane Irma.
کد خبر: ۷۲۹۰۷۸
تاریخ انتشار: ۲۰ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۲ 11 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 385
Boris Johnson has pledged to be there "in the long term" for British people whose Caribbean homes were ripped apart by Hurricane Irma.

Brushing aside critics, the Foreign Secretary said there had been an "unprecedented" relief effort from the UK and that he had "no doubt" Britain would meet the challenges ahead.

Irma has claimed at least 24 lives, including five in the British Virgin Islands and one each on Anguilla and Barbuda, and left thousands of people homeless when it smashed into the region on Wednesday.

It hit Florida over the weekend, bringing widespread flooding and leaving more than 3 million homes and businesses without power, and the category-three storm is now expected to tear up the state's west coast.

Mr Johnson said, in addition to the £32 million already set aside following the disaster, the Government would be matching public donations to the Red Cross appeal.

Returning from the latest in a series of emergency Cobra meetings, chaired by Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, he said: "This is just the beginning.

"A terrible thing has happened to British overseas territories.

"These are British people and we are here for the long term and we will come through with a recovery plan working with our partners in the region.

"We will come through with a recovery plan for those islands and make sure they get back on their feet again."

More than 500 British troops are believed to be in the region, including 125 troops working with the local police on the British Virgin Islands, amid reports of looting.

The presence of the troops has had "a massive psychological effect" on morale on the islands, said Mr Johnson, adding that more than 50 British police were on their way to the region.

Three planes were on their way to deliver crucial supplies, he said, while the UK will be sending a military operation to Anguilla, one of the first islands to be hit by Irma and receive aid, as soon as possible to ensure it "does not now slip behind".

The Royal Navy ship RFA Mounts Bay, carrying engineers, marines and medics, delivered six tonnes of supplies to the British overseas territory and carried out repair work before moving on to the British Virgin Islands.

Mr Johnson said suggestions the UK response was not good or fast enough were "completely wrong".

He said: "Other countries actually now been asking us for help including the French, we've got three planes going out today, it's an unprecedented effort by the UK to meet what has been an unprecedented catastrophe in that part of the Caribbean.

"But I've absolutely no doubt that we can face up to the challenge, we can deliver the help that those islanders need, we are seeing some signs of improvement, things are getting better on BVI, we've now got to make sure Anguilla gets the help it needs."

Stephen Norris, commanding officer of RFA Mounts Bay, insisted his men were on the islands providing support as soon as the storm had calmed.

"Our reaction, I suggest, has been exemplary," he told BBC News.

"We were there as soon as we possibly could. Clearly, I don't wish to put my ship in danger and the 170 people on board."


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی بی‌سابقه سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان...

تصاویر سرعت بی‌سابقه آزادسازی بی‌سابقه سوریه / تصاویر تجمع یونانی ها برای حمله خشایارشا! / تصاویر مرد پشت پرده کشتار مسلمانان...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

روایت رهبرانقلاب از منش و شخصیت آیت‌الله طالقانی/ وسایل یک بار مصرف مهمان همیشگی سفره طبیعت/ راه حل بحران...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

سوریه میزبانی از تیم ملی‌اش را از ایران به عمان منتقل کرد؟/چمران: میرسلیم کنار می‌کشید، می‌گفت 10 میلیون...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

هوش مالی چیست و چه تاثیری در پولدار شدن دارد؟

تمرین عجیب پرسپولیس دردوبی/گلزنی باچشم بسته!+عکس

جریان نقدی چیست و چه کاربردی دارد؟

لو رفتن اطلاعات ۱۴۳ میلیون کاربر

تیراندازی در تگزاس ۸ کشته برجای گذاشت

مخالفت هیات مدیره سپیدرود با استعفای نظرمحمدی

بنگلادش، میانمار را به «نسل‌کشی» متهم کرد

ساعت به ساعت با قیمت دلار آمریکا، یورو و درهم

شیوع وبا در کنگو جان ۵۰۰ نفر را گرفت

استیو بنن: انتظار تائید پایبندی ایران به برجام را در ماه اکتبر نداشته باشید / انکار برخورد و تماس مستقیم ناو آمریکایی با ناو ارتش در آب‌های خلیج‌فارس

سرپرست فدراسیون بوکس:رییس نمی شوم

وب گردی

هدایای خاص به عزیزانتان بدهید

بازار رقابت کامل؛ مبادله بین محبت و رقابت

خواب تابستانی بازار سرمایه

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
بیانیه عجیب باشگاه نفت درباره تتلو/ توصیه بهزاد نبوی به دولت/ادعای تهدید کردن به ندادن مالیات در صورت انتصاب وزیر زن/کنایه چمران و رئیسی به میرسلیم و مؤتلفه
ایران کره شمالی را به پیشرفت های چشمگیر در ساخت سلاح هسته ای رسانده است
شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
چرا روسیه به حملات اسرائیل به سوریه پاسخ نمی دهد؟
جزییات تازه از شهادت محسن حججی
تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۶۶ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۴۸ نظر)

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۱۰ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۱۰۴ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۷۱ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۰ نظر)

شیوه جدید مدرک فروشی در دانشگاه آزاد با تأمین نظر مالی این دانشگاه!  (۶۱ نظر)

تيپ كت وشلواري پرسپوليسي ها درسفرامارات  (۵۲ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۴۶ نظر)

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!  (۴۳ نظر)