بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۶۳بازدید
‍ پ

Myanmar: New landmine blasts point to deliberate targeting of Rohingya

Two new landmine incidents today, including a blast blowing off a young man’s leg, bring to three the number of known sites where Myanmar authorities have mined border crossings used by Rohingya fleeing violence, Amnesty International said.
کد خبر: ۷۲۸۸۶۶
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۳:۴۶ 10 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 63
Two new landmine incidents today, including a blast blowing off a young man’s leg, bring to three the number of known sites where Myanmar authorities have mined border crossings used by Rohingya fleeing violence, Amnesty International said.

A Bangladeshi farmer in his early 20s stepped on a landmine near the Bangladeshi village of Baish Bari this morning when he was herding cattle in a buffer zone along the border with Myanmar. Witnesses told the organization of a Rohingya man being rushed to medical treatment in Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh today, after a separate landmine blast near the Bangladeshi village Amtali, another known border crossing point.

"All indications point to the Myanmar security forces deliberately targeting locations that Rohingya refugees use as crossing points. This a cruel and callous way of adding to the misery of people fleeing a systematic campaign of persecution,” said Tirana Hassan, Amnesty international's Crisis Response Director, who is currently on the Bangladeshi side of the border.

"This offers further evidence that this is not a problem that is going away on its own. Myanmar’s authorities must immediately end this abhorrent practice and allow demining teams to access its border areas.”

The new blasts took place along a border where the United Nations estimates 290,000 Rohingya fleeing violence have crossed in the past two weeks. Locals say they frequently see the Myanmar security forces patrol the area.

The Myanmar Army is one of only a handful of state forces worldwide, along with North Korea and Syria, to openly use antipersonnel landmines in recent years. The weapons were banned by an international treaty in 1997.

On 8 September, Amnesty International confirmed that the Myanmar security forces had planted mines along the northern part of its border with Bangladesh on two busy paths near Taung Pyo Let Wea [known locally as Tumbro] where many Rohingya fleeing violence pass through. At least three people, including two children, were seriously injured, with all blasts taking place along heavily travelled roads.

"Instead of denying responsibility, Myanmar should put the safety of people in the border area at the forefront. There is a reason why the use of antipersonnel landmines is illegal: they kill and maim indiscriminately and can’t distinguish between fighters and ordinary people,” said Tirana Hassan.

"UN experts must be allowed to investigate the widespread and systematic violations that have taken place in Rakhine State, including Myanmar’s use of banned landmines. Those responsible should be held to account.”


بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

تداوم پدیده زیرمیزی در برخی از استان ها

قرمزپوشی حافظ در بازاری کم‌عمق و به شدت بی‌رونق

طارمی درگفت‌وگو باAFC:از اولش هم برای قهرمانی آسیا آمدیم

نصیرزاده علیه لوکا:مربی خارجی بدرد پرسپولیس و استقلال می‌خورد

تعریف‌وتمجید‌کی‌روش‌اززندگی‌خصوصی‌اش‌درتهران

نوسان در بازار خودروهای وارداتی

درآمد ۶۰میلیاردی الاهلی از اسپانسر جدیدش

تهدیدمالک متمول گسترش علیه دوبازیکن طلبکارتیمش

هوای پایتخت در مرز آلودگی

انجمن جهانی موبایل ایران را تحریم کرد

داوربازی پرسپولیس و الاهلی عربستان مشخص شد

زنان مطلقه در اولویتی بالاتر از دیگر زنان قرار خواهند گرفت؟!

«آزبست» خون ماموران راهور بالاتر از حدمعمول

سازمان همکاری اسلامی تداوم شهرک سازی‌ها در قدس را محکوم کرد

احزاب ترکمان‌های عراق تحریم رفراندوم استقلال کردستان را خواستار شدند

وب گردی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
هشدار «رمزی» عارف به برخی مسئولان/حسین شریعتمداری عذرخواهی اش را پس گرفت!؟/تهدید به ضرب شتم یک عضو شورای شهر توسط یک نماینده مجلس
امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در جاده / ویدیوی سفر پرماجرای یک دختر ژاپنی به ایران / ویدیوی پیانونوازی میان طوفان تگزاس
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
چه کسی مانع از رفع فیلتر «توییتر» در ایران است و چرا؟
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
ادعای شکارچی UFO برای کشفی بسیار مهم
حجاب خانم سخنگو در سفر به عربستان

ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم  (۱۳۷ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

هاشمی‌طبا: ورود بانوان به ورزشگاه‌ها نیازمند موافقت مسئولان اصلی مملکت است/ خیابانی: چرا بانوان ایرانی همه جا هستند، جز ورزشگاه‌ها؟  (۷۰ نظر)

امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود  (۶۹ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۶۰ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۹ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)

مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!  (۴۲ نظر)