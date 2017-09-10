بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
Woman Injured After Israeli Colonists Assaulted Hurled Stones At Her Home In Hebron

An Palestinian woman was injured, on Saturday evening, after a number of extremist Israeli colonists hurled stones at her as she was sitting on her balcony, in the Old City of Hebron, in the southern part of the West Bank.
۱۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۰:۵۳ 10 September 2017
Medical sources said the woman, Hala Abu Rajab, 55, suffered wounds to her face, and was rushed to the Hebron governmental hospital.

Her son, Monatser, said she was just sitting on her balcony, when the colonists started hurling stones at her, in addition to shouting insults and threats, causing anxiety attacks, especially the terrorized children, in the attacked homes.

The attacked home is located near Abu ar-Reesh Israeli military roadblock, leading to the Ibrahimi Mosque; the soldiers did not attempt to intervene.

