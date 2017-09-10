بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۱۷۹بازدید
‍ پ

Merkel suggests Iran-style nuclear talks to end North Korea crisis

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper she would be prepared to become involved in a diplomatic initiative to end the North Korean nuclear and missiles programme, and suggested the Iran nuclear talks could be a model.
کد خبر: ۷۲۸۷۶۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۴ 10 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 179
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told a newspaper she would be prepared to become involved in a diplomatic initiative to end the North Korean nuclear and missiles programme, and suggested the Iran nuclear talks could be a model.

South Korea on Saturday braced for a possible further missile test by North Korea as it marked its founding anniversary, just days after its sixth and largest nuclear test rattled global financial markets and further escalated tensions in the region.

"If our participation in talks is desired, I will immediately say yes,” Merkel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung in an interview to be published on Sunday.

She pointed to negotiations that led to a landmark nuclear agreement between Iran and world powers in 2015. Back then, Germany and the five countries on the United Nations Security Council with veto power took part in talks that led to Iran agreeing to curb its nuclear work in return for the lifting of most sanctions.

Merkel said that was "a long but important time of diplomacy” that ultimately had a "good end” last year, referring to when the deal was implemented.

"I could imagine such a format being used to end the North Korea conflict. Europe and especially Germany should be prepared to play a very active part in that,” Merkel added.

She said she thought the only way to deal with North Korea’s nuclear programme was to come to a diplomatic solution, adding: "A new arms race starting in the region would not be in anyone’s interests.”

Europe should stand united in trying to bring about a diplomatic solution and "do everything that can be done in terms of sanctions”, she said.

Merkel is expected to win a fourth term in office in a Sept. 24 vote, with polls giving her conservatives a double-digit lead over their rival Social Democrats.

Merkel is widely seen in Germany as a safe pair of hands at a time of global uncertainty such as the North Korea crisis, Britain’s looming departure from the European Union and Donald Trump’s presidency in the United States.

Merkel has spoken to leaders including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe about North Korea this week. The newspaper said, without naming its sources, that she would speak by telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday.

برچسب ها:
merkel ، iran ، north korea ، nuclear deal
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لرزش نیمکت های لیگ برتری زیرپای سرمربیان ناکام ایران

آیاسیدجلال مقابل الاهلی عربستان بازی می کند

وزارت بهداشت: چیزی به نام «طب اسلامی» نداریم!

تيراندازي مرگبار در جشن عروسي

وب گردی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
هشدار «رمزی» عارف به برخی مسئولان/حسین شریعتمداری عذرخواهی اش را پس گرفت!؟/تهدید به ضرب شتم یک عضو شورای شهر توسط یک نماینده مجلس
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در جاده / ویدیوی سفر پرماجرای یک دختر ژاپنی به ایران / ویدیوی پیانونوازی میان طوفان تگزاس
چه کسی مانع از رفع فیلتر «توییتر» در ایران است و چرا؟
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
ادعای شکارچی UFO برای کشفی بسیار مهم
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
اعلام رسمی شکست مخالفان و پیروزی بشار اسد توسط دی میستورا/ اعترافات بی سابقه سفیر سابق آمریکا در سوریه در مورد وضعیت این کشور/ادعای بازرسان شیمیایی بین‌المللی علیه ارتش سوریه

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۶۰ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۹ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)

اعتراف شیطان به آزار سه دختر در جوی آب  (۳۹ نظر)

در تفکر انقلابی «ژن برتر» نداشتیم که آن‌هم حاصل شد!  (۳۳ نظر)

نمایندگان محترم! نقاط محروم ایران را دریابید، سرکشی به سفارتخانه‌هایمان در اروپا پیشکش!  (۳۲ نظر)

زنان و دختران سوری در ورزشگاه آزادی  (۲۸ نظر)