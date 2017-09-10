بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۱۵۵بازدید
‍ پ

Hurricane Irma: Trump warns Florida to prepare for 'enormous destructive power'

President Trump has warned people in Hurricane Irma's path "to get out of its way", as Florida braces itself for a storm of "enormous destructive power".
کد خبر: ۷۲۸۷۶۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۹ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۹:۰۰ 10 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 155

President Trump has warned people in Hurricane Irma's path "to get out of its way", as Florida braces itself for a storm of "enormous destructive power".

Irma is set to intensify as the eye of the storm approaches the Florida Keys, which will be hit around daybreak on Sunday.

Its 125mph winds will then move across the state and impact northwest Florida on Monday.

A state of emergency and a curfew is in place in Miami Beach and more than six million people have been ordered to evacuate the state.

Tornado warnings are in place for some areas and a deluge of 18 to 25 inches (46-64cm) of rain is expected.

The state's entire west coast is at risk of storm surges that could reach 15ft (4.6m) above ground level.

Locals were warned the sea surges, which will come after the worst of the winds, would submerge their homes in some areas.

President Trump, speaking at Camp David, said: "It's a storm of enormous destructive power and I ask everyone in the storm path to heed all instructions and get out of its way."

He added: "Property is replaceable but lives are not, and safety has to come first."

Florida governor Rick Scott also gave a stark warning as the hours ticked down, urging people to be "aggressive to protect their family".

He said: "If you have been ordered to evacuate, you need to leave. Now.

"This is your last chance to make a good decision. Evacuations are in place in areas across the state... Do not put yourself or your family's life at risk, now is the time to do the right thing for your family."

Florida is "under a state of emergency", he declared, with curfews in place in Miami Beach for the next three nights.

More than 170,000 homes and businesses were without power late on Saturday night and that number could end up being millions, energy firms have warned.

More than 70,000 Floridians were also hunkering down in shelters, with authorities already making plans for temporary housing once Irma passes.

Attractions such as Disney World have shut their gates in preparation for the storm.

Irma was downgraded to a category three storm on Saturday, but is expected to regain its category four status as it moves over warm open water on its approach to the US.

It has already wreaked havoc in the Caribbean, where it killed at least 27 people, and caused significant damage to Cuba on Saturday.

Amid the devastation, Sky sources understand between 100-120 prisoners have escaped from a jail on the British Virgin Islands after it was partially destroyed.

France has also boosted its police presence on the islands of St Barts and St Martin as local officials struggle to control looting.

The bill for loss and damage could hit $120bn (£91bn) in the US and Caribbean, according to data modelling firm Enki Research.

Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon, who chaired a meeting of the UK Government's emergency COBRA committee, declared Britain's relief operation "well under way" with 500 troops in the region.

Efforts are focused on the British Virgin Islands, where police officers from 14 forces are due to arrive to help maintain law and order and assist with the search for missing people.

Sir Michael rejected criticism of the Government's response.

But some parts of the Caribbean were breathing a sigh of relief on Saturday as category four Hurricane Jose - with 145mph winds - moved away from the northern Leeward Islands.

The archipelago includes Antigua and Barbuda, Saint Martin and Anguilla, which have already been devastated by Irma.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

لرزش نیمکت های لیگ برتری زیرپای سرمربیان ناکام ایران

آیاسیدجلال مقابل الاهلی عربستان بازی می کند

وزارت بهداشت: چیزی به نام «طب اسلامی» نداریم!

تيراندازي مرگبار در جشن عروسي

وب گردی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید

شرايط فروش اقساطي رنو ساندرو اتومات و استپ وي

با حداقل بودجه صاحب پژو ٢٠٦ شويد

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

بازی با سرنوشت جوانانی که زندگی شان با پالایشگاه نفت عجین شده است
مطهری:جنایت‌های میانمار جز با نیروی نظامی متوقف نمی‌شود/خودداری کشتی‌گیران کلمبیا و مکزیک از مصاف با نمایندگان ایران
مجازات سنگین برای نیمی از مصرف کنندگان مشروب تقلبی در سیرجان!
چرا بازیهای فوتبال اروپایی در کنداکتور تلویزیون قرار می‌گیرند اما پخش نمی‌شوند؟!
هشدار «رمزی» عارف به برخی مسئولان/حسین شریعتمداری عذرخواهی اش را پس گرفت!؟/تهدید به ضرب شتم یک عضو شورای شهر توسط یک نماینده مجلس
ویترین لک‌دار و زشت کشورمان پیش روی گردشگران خارجی! +فیلم
امیدوارم خطایی که جان کودک دوساله‌ام را گرفت، برای کسی تکرار نشود
کنایه به شعار سهم 30درصدی زنان اصلاح‌طلب/ماجرای گزارش وزارت‌ اطلاعات علیه نیکزاد به احمدی‌نژاد/حکایت قرض گرفتن امام برای دادن عیدی/نظر رهبر انقلاب درباره جلال آل احمد
چرا اسرائیل دوباره به سوریه حمله کرد؟ / روایت یک دانش آموز از جنایت راننده اتوبوس دانش آموزان / پشت پرده کشتار هفت نفر در جاده / ویدیوی سفر پرماجرای یک دختر ژاپنی به ایران / ویدیوی پیانونوازی میان طوفان تگزاس
چه کسی مانع از رفع فیلتر «توییتر» در ایران است و چرا؟
پیشنهاد محسن رضایی برای نجات مسلمانان میانمار/میمون‌های فضایی ایران بچه دار شدند/بالگرد ارتش سوریه در اطراف تهران
ادعای شکارچی UFO برای کشفی بسیار مهم
خواستگاری به شیوه عجیب
جنگ بعدی خاورمیانه در راه است؛ ایران و اسرائیل در سوریه
اعلام رسمی شکست مخالفان و پیروزی بشار اسد توسط دی میستورا/ اعترافات بی سابقه سفیر سابق آمریکا در سوریه در مورد وضعیت این کشور/ادعای بازرسان شیمیایی بین‌المللی علیه ارتش سوریه

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۶۰ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۹ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)

اعتراف شیطان به آزار سه دختر در جوی آب  (۳۹ نظر)

در تفکر انقلابی «ژن برتر» نداشتیم که آن‌هم حاصل شد!  (۳۳ نظر)

نمایندگان محترم! نقاط محروم ایران را دریابید، سرکشی به سفارتخانه‌هایمان در اروپا پیشکش!  (۳۲ نظر)

زنان و دختران سوری در ورزشگاه آزادی  (۲۸ نظر)