بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آمریکا
۲۴۷بازدید
‍ پ

Hurricane Irma: 90% of buildings on Caribbean island Barbuda destroyed by storm

The tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda has been devastated by Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm recorded in history.
کد خبر: ۷۲۸۱۲۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۶ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۲:۲۹ 07 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 247
The tiny Caribbean island of Barbuda has been devastated by Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean storm recorded in history.

Around 90% of the nation’s structures and vehicles have been destroyed, killing at least one person, Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne said.

Irma passed over Barbuda early on Wednesday as a Category 5 hurricane.

The storm has left a trail of destruction across the eastern Caribbean, leaving at least eight people dead in total.

"Barbuda is literally rubble. The entire housing stock was damaged. It is just a total devastation,” Mr Browne told local news station ABS.

He said the island was "barely habitable” and the damage caused by the 185mph winds was "unprecedented”.

Around 60% of Barbuda’s 1,600 residents have been left homeless, Mr Browne said.

A two-year-old child was killed as a family tried to escape a damaged home during the storm.

Barbuda is situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Caribbean Sea and forms part of the state of Antigua and Barbuda.

Mr Browne said Antigua - the largest of the two islands - had been spared the worst of Irma, but many private homes have been destroyed by the storm.

Another hurricane, Jose, has formed in the Atlantic, spreading fears it could head towards Caribbean islands already ravaged by Irma.

The US National Hurricane Center has said there is no immediate threat from Jose, which is currently far east of Irma, but meteorologists have warned the storm’s path could change.

Hurricane Jose is currently a category 1 hurricane with winds of 75mph.

Mr Browne said his government is considering moving the entire population of Barbuda to Antigua if Jose threatens the island.

Hurricane Irma has caused widespread damage across many Caribbean islands.

Local officials warned the French part of the island St Martin has been 95% destroyed.

A state of emergency has been declared for Florida, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where huge areas have been left without power.
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
تصاویر گروهی که مامور کشتن رهبر کره شمالی شدند / ویدیوی گستاخی سوری‌ها به ملی پوشان ایران در آزادی / تصاویر درام عاشقانه...

تصاویر گروهی که مامور کشتن رهبر کره شمالی شدند / ویدیوی گستاخی سوری‌ها به ملی پوشان ایران در آزادی / تصاویر درام عاشقانه...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

وعده وزیر ورزش برای حضور خانواده ها در ورزشگاه/ چه کسی مقصرخشک شدن قنات 3500 ساله ورامین است؟/ سکوت مجامع...

نماینده مجلسی که تیم ملی را به تبانی با سوریه متهم کرد/تا خاطرات ابراهیم یزدی اصلاح نشود مجوز نشر نمی...

نماینده مجلسی که تیم ملی را به تبانی با سوریه متهم کرد/تا خاطرات ابراهیم یزدی اصلاح نشود مجوز نشر نمی...

وعده بازیگر ایرانی برای فتح مکه!/داد «یاسر هاشمی» درآمد/قولِ متفاوت شهردارِ تهران به زنان/علت تاخیر در...

وعده بازیگر ایرانی برای فتح مکه!/داد «یاسر هاشمی» درآمد/قولِ متفاوت شهردارِ تهران به زنان/علت تاخیر در...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

محبوبترین اثر سنگی سوئیس

نهنگ آبی به ایران نمی‌رسد؟!

توضیح نیروی انتظامی درباره حوادث بانه

وب گردی

پیشنهاد ویژه برای فروش صندلی مدیریتی با قیمتی باورنکردنی

شما هم کارآفرین شوید،اصلاً سخت نیست .

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!
بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!
تلاش ناموفق 132 زائر حج برای تشدید بحران ایران و عربستان!
راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری
پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی
خالکوبی‌های عجیب اراذل و اوباش تهران
حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید عضو پایداری از سبک زندگی مردم کره شمالی
ورود دیرهنگام کره شمالی به جنگ سرد با تغییر معادلات جهانی!
توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران
حرف توهین‌آمیز رئیس سازمان محیط زیست/موضع روحانی درباره حصر چه بود؟/نخستین بدعت شورای شهر تهران/پشت پرده حضور نمایندگان زن مجلس در استادیوم آزادی
مقبره دختر امیرکبیر در اصفهان
اعلام ممنوعیت حمله به ایران و شیعیان در رسانه های عربستانی/نبرد شدید ارتش سوریه با داعش و پیشروی چشمگیر به سمت دیرالزور/ سفر مخفیانه سید حسن نصرالله به سوریه/برگزاری رزمایش کم سابقه اسرائیل در مرز لبنان
پاسخ تامل انگیز رهبر انقلاب به مرقومه انتقادی مولوی عبدالحمید
بازی آنلاین نهنگ آبی قربانی می‌گیرد
وعده بازیگر ایرانی برای فتح مکه!/داد «یاسر هاشمی» درآمد/قولِ متفاوت شهردارِ تهران به زنان/علت تاخیر در بازگشت پیکر شهید حججی

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۳۴ نظر)

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۱۹ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۲ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۶۰ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۹ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)

ماجرای تبلیغ توهین‌آمیز در «خندوانه»!  (۵۰ نظر)

اعتراف شیطان به آزار سه دختر در جوی آب  (۳۹ نظر)

شهروندان ایرانی در مراکز تجاری به دنبال ویزا؛ معاونت امور کنسولی وزارت خارجه در خواب!  (۳۳ نظر)