Putin Says North Korea Crisis Can Be Solved By Diplomatic Means

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again voiced opposition to imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang, saying that the crisis over North Korea's missile and nuclear tests could be resolved by "diplomatic means."

Russian President Vladimir Putin has again voiced opposition to imposing further sanctions on Pyongyang, saying that the crisis over North Korea's missile and nuclear tests could be resolved by "diplomatic means."

Speaking on the sidelines of an economic forum in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, Putin said on September 7 that Pyongyang would not end its nuclear and missile programs because it views them as its only means for self-defense.

"It's impossible to scare them," he said.

Also speaking in Vladivostok, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe reiterated a call for the world to put the "greatest possible pressure" on North Korea to fulfil its UN obligations and freeze its weapons programs.

The comments come as the United States is proposing a range of new UN sanctions against North Korea following its sixth nuclear bomb test.

The draft U.S. proposal circulated to the UN Security Council members calls for a total ban on supplying a range of oil products to North Korea and on its textile export industry.

It also suggests freezing the assets of the reclusive country’s government and its leader, Kim Jong Un, as well as banning him and other officials from traveling.

North Korean laborers would also be banned from working abroad.

It was not clear whether China, North Korea’s main ally, would support the tough new moves against Pyongyang.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on September 7 that the Security Council should make a further response on North Korea, but added that sanctions were only half the solution and must be combined with dialogue and negotiation.