Moscow & Pyongyang discussed negative impact of missile tests on bilateral trade – Russian minister

Russia is ready to develop ties with N. Korea within UN restrictions, but the missile and nuclear tests impinge on trade and economic relations, the Russian Far East Development Minister said upon meeting the N. Korean delegation.

"Our Korean partners seek to develop trade and economic relations. But we drew their attention to the fact that missile and nuclear activities suppress the opportunity to develop trade and economic ties, severely damage the trade and economic aspect of our relations,” Russia’s Far East Development Minister Aleksandr Galushka told TASS on Thursday after meeting with the North Korean delegation at the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We asked them to refrain from such actions in the future, as they bring to naught the efforts of the [Russia –North Korea] intergovernmental commission,” the official added.

The talks between the minister and the North Korean delegation, led by the Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Kim Young-jae, took place on Wednesday. Pyongyang’s delegation presented a number of proposals on possible areas for cooperation with Russia, according to Galushka.