be And Moon Agree To Work Together For Stronger North Korea Sanctions

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae In have agreed to closely coordinate for new, tougher sanctions against North Korea, during talks in the far-eastern Russian port city of Vladivostok.

The two leaders said they would work together in pushing for a UN Security Council resolution to include "the most powerful sanctions so far, such as cutting off oil supplies," Moon's press secretary Yoon Young Chan told reporters, according to the Yonhap news agency.

"Repeated provocative actions by North Korea pose an unprecedented, grave and major threat," Abe told reporters, the Kyodo news agency reported.

Abe and Moon, who met on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, also agreed to ask China and Russia to support for the sanctions.