بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۳۰۰بازدید
‍ پ

Ankara-Berlin rift threatens Turkey’s EU membership

The diplomatic spat between Turkey and Germany which came to the public arena after the last year’s failed coup against Erdogan government, is becoming more and more complicated. In a latest development, Berlin has vowed to stop the process of Ankara’s membership in the EU.
کد خبر: ۷۲۷۹۱۳
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۵ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۶:۴۰ 06 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 300
Tabnak – The diplomatic spat between Turkey and Germany which came to the public arena after the last year’s failed coup against Erdogan government, is becoming more and more complicated. In a latest development, Berlin has vowed to stop the process of Ankara’s membership in the EU.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has pledged to push EU members to consider suspending or ending Turkey’s accession talks, saying Ankara has been abandoning the rule of law.

"Turkey is moving away from the path of the rule of law at a very fast speed," Merkel said in a Tuesday televised debate with her Social Democrat (SPD) election rival before the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin.

Merkel also underlined her government’s determination to do everything in its power to secure the release of 12 German citizens detained in Turkey on political charges, whom Berlin says are innocent.

She warned that anything but a united stance "would weaken Europe’s position dramatically,” while also cautioning that relations with Turkey were "of a strategic nature” and any measures taken by the EU should be "determined but also carefully considered.”

Turkey’s ties with Germany and several other EU states have deteriorated sharply this year. Points of dispute have included the barring of Turkish politicians from holding campaign rallies in EU countries ahead of an April referendum, and concerns over the powers granted to Erdogan in the closely fought plebiscite.

For its part, Turkey on Monday accused German politicians of surrendering to populism and urged them to give up their "careless language.” Turkish European Union Affairs Minister Omer Celik said discussion over "ending negotiations with Turkey is an attack on the EU’s founding values.”

Celik hit back at German politicians using "careless language” and "trying to give orders to EU institutions ... they think the EU is the ‘United States of Germany.’” He added the attitude of some German politicians was to "build a Berlin Wall with bricks of populism.”

On the same day, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the latest arrests of two German citizens should not concern Berlin. "When we arrest (a coup plotter) Germany starts to get upset. But what are we supposed to do?" Cavusoglu was quoted of saying. "This is also a Turkish citizen but it (Germany) asks why are you arresting my citizen?"

However, it is said that Turkey has arrested some 50,000 people following the failed coup in July 2016. At least 55 are known to be German citizens, 12 of which are being held as "political prisoners," according to Germany's Foreign Ministry.

It should be noted that Merkel’s latest remarks came a day after EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said the bloc would continue its membership talks with Turkey despite disagreements with Ankara on human rights issues.

Turkey has been trying to accede to the EU since the late 1980s. Formal accession talks began in 2005. The EU has opened 16 out of the 35 chapters required for Turkey to join the 28-nation bloc, but only one of them has so far been concluded.

The talks have effectively been halted since Turkey began a massive crackdown on supposed putschists following an abortive coup in 2016. The EU reacted strongly to Ankara’s purging of thousands of people from organizations and institutions over alleged links to the coup attempt.

برچسب ها:
turkey ، eu ، germany
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیویی از جشن تجزیه عراق / ویدیو مقایسه عجیب حجاب با پوست میوه! / آیا با یک روحانی ازدواج می‌کنید؟ / ویدیو پشت پرده تکان...

ویدیویی از جشن تجزیه عراق / ویدیو مقایسه عجیب حجاب با پوست میوه! / آیا با یک روحانی ازدواج می‌کنید؟ / ویدیو پشت پرده تکان...

روایت رزمنده‌ای از زمان اسارت به دست داعش/ باغ‌هایی که فروخته می‌شود و برج‌های که بالا می‌روند/ چرا دختران...

روایت رزمنده‌ای از زمان اسارت به دست داعش/ باغ‌هایی که فروخته می‌شود و برج‌های که بالا می‌روند/ چرا دختران...

عذرخواهی حسین شریعتمداری از ظریف و تیم هسته‌ای/منتظرالمهدی:70 درصد زنان به حجاب اعتقاد دارند

عذرخواهی حسین شریعتمداری از ظریف و تیم هسته‌ای/منتظرالمهدی:70 درصد زنان به حجاب اعتقاد دارند

حرف توهین‌آمیز رئیس سازمان محیط زیست/موضع روحانی درباره حصر چه بود؟/نخستین بدعت شورای شهر تهران/پشت پرده...

حرف توهین‌آمیز رئیس سازمان محیط زیست/موضع روحانی درباره حصر چه بود؟/نخستین بدعت شورای شهر تهران/پشت پرده...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

آلودگی آب‌های لوله‌کشی به میکروپلاستیک‌ها

گنجینه تهران در دست گل سرسبد املاک نجومی بگیران!

شرایط و مهلت شرکت در دومین جشنواره مطبوعات

اعلام نتایج دوره های بدون آزمون دکتری و ارشد دانشگاه آزاد

ضرورت ایجاد تغییر و تحول در جسم و روان پایتخت

جزئیات حادثه تیراندازی مقابل بیمارستانی در اهواز

ارز مسافرتی حذف شد

دستگیری زن و شوهر گروگان‌گیر در مشهد

نگرانی پسر ملک فهد نسبت به ترور احتمالی

اهمیت داخلی و خارجی شکستن محاصره دیرالزور

ترور یک مسئول امنیتی اماراتی یمنی‌الاصل در حضرموت

کاتالونیا زمان برگزاری همه‌پرسی استقلال را تایید می‌کند

حدود ۱۵۰۰۰۰روهینجایی طی ۲هفته به بنگلادش رفته‌اند/هشدار سازمان ملل درباره فاجعه انسانی در راخین

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!
اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی
بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!
تلاش ناموفق 132 زائر حج برای تشدید بحران ایران و عربستان!
وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا
قرار است حصر ادامه داشته باشد / قائم مقام شهردار سابق تهران بازداشت شد
شرط حجاریان برای پذیرش مناظره با اصولگرایان/کدخدایی: سید حسن خمینی رد صلاحیت نشد!/خسرو معتضد: فیلم فرهادی «کپی» است/ضرغامی: حصر راه حل بود، نه مجازات
تفاوت بمب هیدروژنی و اتمی چیست؟ / آیا بمب کره شمالی، هیدروژنی بود؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده بزرگ‌ترین انفجارهای هیدروژنی
راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری
پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی
خالکوبی‌های عجیب اراذل و اوباش تهران
حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید عضو پایداری از سبک زندگی مردم کره شمالی
مقبره دختر امیرکبیر در اصفهان
ورود دیرهنگام کره شمالی به جنگ سرد با تغییر معادلات جهانی!
ویژگی‌ بمب‌هیدروژنی جدید کره‌شمالی

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

پایان غیرمنتظره برای یوزها/ سجده شکر سوری‌ها در آزادی  (۱۳۲ نظر)

بانوی بی حجاب سوریه ای در ورزشگاه آزادی!  (۱۱۲ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۱۰۰ نظر)

توهین و گستاخی بازیکنان سوری به تیم ملی ایران  (۱۰۰ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۸۷ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۸۶ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۵ نظر)

چند درصد زنان ایرانی به حجاب اعتقاد دارند؟  (۷۴ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۸ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

درهایی که برای زنان ایرانی بسته و برای خارجی‌ها باز است!  (۵۳ نظر)

کودکی که توان نگه داشتن ماسک اکسیژن را ندارد  (۵۲ نظر)