بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » خاورمیانه
۲۴۲بازدید
‍ پ

Syrian Commander killed in Deir Ez-Zor

The commander of the Syrian regime military campaign, Brigadier General Ghassan Saeed, is reported to have been killed on Sunday near the city of Deir Ez-Zor.
کد خبر: ۷۲۷۵۹۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۱۵:۱۲ 05 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 242
The commander of the Syrian regime military campaign, Brigadier General Ghassan Saeed, is reported to have been killed on Sunday near the city of Deir Ez-Zor.

Al Arabiya reported that Saeed, who is an officer at Quiris Military Airport, died when regime forces confronted Daesh in the Syrian desert then advanced on the city of Deir Ez-Zor.

Syrian regime forces are seeking to lift the siege imposed on the city after retaking several sites previously held by Daesh west of Deir Ez-Zor after battles between the two parties.

Meanwhile, pro-regime media sources reported that five other officers were killed in the fighting.

In January the UN’s World Food Programme temporarily suspended air drops of vital supplies to Deir Ez-Zor due to heavy fighting. Daesh launched their fiercest attack in a year on the eastern Syrian city in an attempt to isolate it from a nearby military air base.
بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

مخالفت چین با تحریم نفتی کره شمالی

محاصره دیرالزور «رسماً» شکسته شد

تیک آف با رودستر 1932 اچ پی

سكان وزارت علوم به علوم انساني مي‌رسد؟

چه مسکنی برای چه دردی مصرف کنیم؟

تصمیم‌های استراتژیک شاپور اول، فورد و گرت بیل

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی
وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا
سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
قرار است حصر ادامه داشته باشد / قائم مقام شهردار سابق تهران بازداشت شد
شرط حجاریان برای پذیرش مناظره با اصولگرایان/کدخدایی: سید حسن خمینی رد صلاحیت نشد!/خسرو معتضد: فیلم فرهادی «کپی» است/ضرغامی: حصر راه حل بود، نه مجازات
نقشه‌شیطانی‌کره‌ای‌هاعلیه‌ایران‌که‌جواب‌نداد+عکس
رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل سياسي احمدي‌نژاد كجاست؟
راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری
تفاوت بمب هیدروژنی و اتمی چیست؟ / آیا بمب کره شمالی، هیدروژنی بود؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده بزرگ‌ترین انفجارهای هیدروژنی
شباهت عجیب وجالب دو نقطه از ایران وآمریکا
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!
خالکوبی‌های عجیب اراذل و اوباش تهران
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۱۵ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۹ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۸۷ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۸۶ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۵ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۷۱ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۷ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!  (۵۵ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

ماجرای تبلیغ توهین‌آمیز در «خندوانه»!  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دوره آموزشی سربازی طلاب در قم  (۴۳ نظر)