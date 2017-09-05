Syrian Commander killed in Deir Ez-Zor

The commander of the Syrian regime military campaign, Brigadier General Ghassan Saeed, is reported to have been killed on Sunday near the city of Deir Ez-Zor.



Al Arabiya reported that Saeed, who is an officer at Quiris Military Airport, died when regime forces confronted Daesh in the Syrian desert then advanced on the city of Deir Ez-Zor.



Syrian regime forces are seeking to lift the siege imposed on the city after retaking several sites previously held by Daesh west of Deir Ez-Zor after battles between the two parties.



Meanwhile, pro-regime media sources reported that five other officers were killed in the fighting.



In January the UN’s World Food Programme temporarily suspended air drops of vital supplies to Deir Ez-Zor due to heavy fighting. Daesh launched their fiercest attack in a year on the eastern Syrian city in an attempt to isolate it from a nearby military air base.

