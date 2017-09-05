Saudi Arabia to increase prices for all brands of oil exported to Asia in October

Saudi Arabia will increase the prices for all brands of oil exported to Asia and Mediterranean states, reports Russian Oil portal.

According to Saudi Aramco national company, Arab Extra Light will increase in price by $0.8 per barrel. The prices for other brands will rise within $0.3-0.7 per barrel.



As for the clients from Mediterranean states the rise in price will amount to $0.05 to $0.95 per barrel. Saudi Aramco will increase the prices for the American market except for the brand Arab Medium, the prices for the European market are expected to decrease.



"Talking about the prospects of oil market in general, further rise in prices looks quite probable," said the message.