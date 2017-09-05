بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » اروپا
۲۱۶بازدید
‍ پ

Anti-Islam UKIP leadership hopeful Anne Marie Waters attacks 'EU-like' rivals

A controversial UKIP leadership candidate has accused her rivals of "EU-type behaviour" by trying to "silence" her.
کد خبر: ۷۲۷۴۵۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۳۴ 05 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 216

A controversial UKIP leadership candidate has accused her rivals of "EU-type behaviour" by trying to "silence" her.

Anti-Islam campaigner Anne Marie Waters, the founder of the Sharia Watch group, claimed "tactics and manipulation" have been used to try and stop her winning the party's contest.

A number of UKIP's MEPs are expected to quit if Ms Waters is elected their new leader, amid concerns she and her supporters are staging an entryist bid to take over the party.

Ms Waters, a former Labour activist, was barred from standing for UKIP in June's snap General Election, despite being selected by local party members.

But party bosses allowed her to stand in this summer's leadership contest, sparking a challenge against the decision from fellow candidate Henry Bolton.

At the party's London hustings event on Monday night, Ms Waters launched a furious attack on her rivals.

She said: "An attempt was made to remove me from the ballot paper and I've got no doubt whatsoever in my mind that there are other candidates, whether here tonight or not, who would have been more than pleased to see that succeed.

"Now remember that trying to silence me is also trying to silence every supporter I have in this party.

"And that's quite a lot, which is why the attempts at silencing has taken place."

Ms Waters, who has called Islam "evil", previously launched a UK branch of German anti-Islam movement PEGIDA together with former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson.

She accused her UKIP rivals of "frightening people away from listening" to her.

"This has been going on far too long, this is EU-type behaviour," she added.

"This is using tactics and manipulation to attempt to get people to vote the way you want them to vote.

Eleven candidates originally stood in the race to replace former party leader Paul Nuttall, who quit after the General Election.

The number thinned on Monday when three dropped out - including UKIP's Scottish MEP David Coburn - to back Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire MEP Jane Collins.

Under the banner "UKIP United", the four will hope to stop the large field allowing an "authoritarian" leader such as Ms Waters from winning the contest.

A spokeswoman for Ms Collins said: "These people are not what the party should be about."

Monday's hustings featured questions on each candidate's views on female genital mutilation (FGM), the burka, Islam, border controls and UKIP's future funding.

Former leader Nigel Farage attended the debate halfway through.

Other leadership candidates include deputy leader Peter Whittle and London Assembly member David Kurten.

The new leader will be announced at UKIP's annual conference in Torquay on 29 September.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

ویدیوهایی از هواپیمای جاسوسی آمریکا که ایران شناسایی کرد / تصاویر لحظه پریدن عابر پیاده زیر خودرو برای گرفتن دیه! / چگونه...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

خشونت علیه پلیس راهنمایی و رانندگی توسط برخی از مسئولان تمامی ندارد/ سوریه، میدانی که شاید باید شاید...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

سلحشوری: وضعیت شکاف جنسیتی ما از عربستان و پاکستان هم بدتر است/کلانتری: مسأله آب را نباید قربانی یوزپلنگ...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

حجت‌الاسلام سعیدی: مردم حق انتخاب دارند، ولی هر انتخابی حق نیست/کنایه وزیر احمدی‌نژاد به روحانی/تمجید...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

قاتل ۲ شهروند ایلامی در ملأ عام اعدام شد

جعل اسکناس و اسناد دولتی از سوی دو زن و یک مرد

آلمان و انگلیس به جام جهانی نزدیک شدند

نتیجه اولیه بررسی کمیسیون راه‌ها از حادثه اتوبوس

سوریه برای نخستین بار متحد شد

داعش یک سرکرده خود را در «حویجه» اعدام کرد

قدوس: پدرم می‌گفت فیلم علی کریمی را ببین

تازه داماد افغاني پدر زنش را كشت

گفت‌وگوی محرمانه وزیران خارجه کره جنوبی و چین

دلیل عجیب عدم تمدیدقرارداد مسی با بارسلونا

اعلام ممنوعیت حمله به ایران و شیعیان در رسانه های عربستانی/نبرد شدید ارتش سوریه با داعش و پیشروی چشمگیر به سمت دیرالزور/ سفر مخفیانه سید حسن نصرالله به سوریه/برگزاری رزمایش کم سابقه اسرائیل در مرز لبنان

سران آلمان و آمریکا خواهان تشدید تحریم‌های کره

درخواست پناهندگی زن ۱۰۶ سالۀ افغان رد شد

جلدشوت ورزشی/سه شنبه۱۴شهریور۹۶

جلد گل/سه شنبه۱۴شهریور۹۶

وب گردی

رهن و اجاره ی آپارتمان مسکونی در محله ی دلخواهتان!

خرید آپارتمان با بودجه 300 میلیون تومان

چطور ميتوانيم طلا و جواهرات را تا ٦٠ درصد پايين تر خريداري نماييم

شرایط ویژه خرید لوکس خودروهای ایرانی و خارجی ( تحویل یک ساعته ، بدون ضامن )

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

تحصیلات عالی رایگان: مرثیه‌ای برای یک رویا

روند مثبت بورس به مدد پتروشیمی‌ها

بهترین اپلیکیشن خرید بلیط هواپیما

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی
وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
شرط حجاریان برای پذیرش مناظره با اصولگرایان/کدخدایی: سید حسن خمینی رد صلاحیت نشد!/خسرو معتضد: فیلم فرهادی «کپی» است/ضرغامی: حصر راه حل بود، نه مجازات
قرار است حصر ادامه داشته باشد / قائم مقام شهردار سابق تهران بازداشت شد
رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل سياسي احمدي‌نژاد كجاست؟
نقشه‌شیطانی‌کره‌ای‌هاعلیه‌ایران‌که‌جواب‌نداد+عکس
راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری
تفاوت بمب هیدروژنی و اتمی چیست؟ / آیا بمب کره شمالی، هیدروژنی بود؟ / تصاویر تکان دهنده بزرگ‌ترین انفجارهای هیدروژنی
شباهت عجیب وجالب دو نقطه از ایران وآمریکا
سیل مردانی که به دنبال زنان «هم خانه» می‌گردند و یک ابهام بزرگ!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
ویژگی‌ بمب‌هیدروژنی جدید کره‌شمالی

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۷۸ نظر)

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۱۵ نظر)

وحشت در شبه جزیره کره با آزمایش بمب هیدروژنی کره شمالی/افزایش احتمال پاسخ نظامی آمریکا  (۱۰۸ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۸۷ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۸۶ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۵ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

هویت ایرانی، هدیه تحسین برانگیز دولت به کودکان دوتابعیتی کشور  (۵۶ نظر)

راهکاری برای رفع حصر: تضمین مکتوب و علنی سید محمد خاتمی و علی مطهری  (۵۲ نظر)

اعترافات هولناک همسر ایرانی یک مرد داعشی  (۵۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

ماجرای تبلیغ توهین‌آمیز در «خندوانه»!  (۴۳ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دوره آموزشی سربازی طلاب در قم  (۴۳ نظر)

اعتراف شیطان به آزار سه دختر در جوی آب  (۳۹ نظر)