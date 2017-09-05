Hamas slams Israeli settlements

On Monday, The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, criticised Israel’s continued settlement activities in the Palestinian territories and described them as a “conclusive evidence of the failure of all negotiation projects”.

On Monday, The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, criticised Israel’s continued settlement activities in the Palestinian territories and described them as a "conclusive evidence of the failure of all negotiation projects”.

"The Israeli government’s decisions to escalate the pace of settlement activity, to legitimise settlement outposts and to establish a municipal service centre for the settlers in Hebron is a dangerous precedent and a violation of all red lines” Hamas spokesman, Abdul Latif Qanou said.

Hamas called on the international community and the United Nations institutions to "assume their responsibilities and pressure the Israeli occupation to stop its crimes and violations”.

It also called upon the Palestinian people to "confront the Israeli occupation plans and decisions with all means”.