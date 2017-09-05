China's Xi says nations need to oppose protectionism

Countries need to work closely to build an open world economy and not to lose sight of growing risks and downward pressure on the economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
۱۴ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۲۵ 05 September 2017
Countries need to work closely to build an open
world economy and not to lose sight of growing risks and downward
pressure on the economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi
told leaders from the BRICS states and other developing countries
meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that countries needed
to oppose protectionism and rebalance globalisation to make it more
sustainable.