Winds of war flow over Korean Peninsula as the North continues its show of military force

Tabnak – North Korea’s recent test of a hydrogen bomb has further deteriorated the already complex situation in the Korean Peninsula. Now, as the international community condemns North Korea’s aggressive approach, it is said to be preparing for a new missile launch.





According to an Associated Press report, Chang Kyung-soo, a South Korean Defense Ministry official says that one day after its latest nuclear test, North Korea appears to be making preparations to launch a ballistic missile.





News of preparations for a possible missile test came as the South Korean Defense Ministry said the United States military would soon add four additional launchers for a missile defense system deployed in the country’s south.





This is while North Korea tested a hydrogen bomb on Sunday, raising fears that Pyongyang is getting close to constructing a nuclear-tipped missile that could reach the US. The weapon was the most powerful North Korea has tested to date, with separate estimates putting the explosive yield at 50 or 120 kilotons.





Furthermore, in the past two months Pyongyang has conducted intercontinental ballistic missile tests, sending one over mainland Japan into the Pacific Ocean. It has also threatened to fire missiles towards the US Pacific territory of Guam.





In an analysis of the effects of the latest standoff, CNBC writes that trading and investment experts continue to worry about the Korean military standoff, and they have also raised a caution flag on asset values in 40 percent of the world economy — countries that would be directly affected by a looming conflagration.





In an environment of confusion and bellicose rhetoric, it is perhaps normal that people known for their daring market bets should be erring on the side of prudence. What else is there to do when the White House says that the time for talk with North Korea is over, while the Pentagon urges diplomatic efforts, and a British military analyst, writing for a major Western newswire, doubts whether the US would be able to intercept Pyongyang's missiles.





The South Korean military carried out drills Monday in response to the test, with F-15K fighter jets and ground forces firing missiles in a simulated attack on the North’s nuclear site.





The South Korean defense minister, Song Young-moo, also said Monday that in recent talks he had asked the United States to deploy strategic assets including an aircraft carrier group and bombers, according to Yonhap, the South Korean news agency.





Meanwhile, US Defense Minister James Mattis warned of a "massive military response" to any threat from North Korea against the United States. When US President Donald Trump left church on Sunday morning, he was asked if he'd attack North Korea. His answer? "We'll see."





According to CNN, while the US possesses overwhelming firepower compared to North Korea, any American strike on North Korea would likely expose neighbors South Korea and Japan to devastating casualties, analysts say.





Plus, with two launches of long-range missiles this year and the latest hydrogen bomb test, the US homeland may now potentially be at risk of a nuclear strike.

Experts say it's very difficult to verify North Korea's claims, but the very possibility of such a scenario makes the risks of any military action unimaginably high.