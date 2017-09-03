Cambodian opposition leader arrested and accused of treason

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested early Sunday and accused of treason, the latest in a flurry of prosecutions brought against critics and rivals of strongman premier Hun Sen.

His surprise overnight detention raises the stakes as Hun Sen’s political opponents, NGOs and the critical press are smothered by court cases and threats ahead of a crunch general election next year.

Hun Sen, 65, is determined to extend his three-decade rule and dismantle the burgeoning popularity of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who have gained from public anger over inequality and corruption.

In a statement, Hun Sen’s government alleged "a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia".

"The above secret conspiracy is an act of treason," the statement said, adding Kem Sokha faced up to 30 years in jail if convicted.

Kem Sokha is the leader of the CNRP which has been battered by court cases, bans and threats against its key figures, including his predecessor Sam Rainsy who fled to France to avoid charges.