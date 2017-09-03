بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شود                                     بلیط رایگان به دبی هدیه گلفام سفر                  خودرو اوپل آلمان وارد بازار ایران شد      
نسخه اصلی
تابناک جهان » آسیا
۱۵۵بازدید
‍ پ

Cambodian opposition leader arrested and accused of treason

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested early Sunday and accused of treason, the latest in a flurry of prosecutions brought against critics and rivals of strongman premier Hun Sen.
کد خبر: ۷۲۶۸۸۱
تاریخ انتشار: ۱۲ شهريور ۱۳۹۶ - ۰۸:۵۳ 03 September 2017
امتیاز خبر: 84 از 100 تعداد رای دهندگان 155

Cambodian opposition leader Kem Sokha was arrested early Sunday and accused of treason, the latest in a flurry of prosecutions brought against critics and rivals of strongman premier Hun Sen.

His surprise overnight detention raises the stakes as Hun Sen’s political opponents, NGOs and the critical press are smothered by court cases and threats ahead of a crunch general election next year.

Hun Sen, 65, is determined to extend his three-decade rule and dismantle the burgeoning popularity of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), who have gained from public anger over inequality and corruption.

In a statement, Hun Sen’s government alleged "a secret plan of conspiracy between Kem Sokha, his group, and foreigners that harms Cambodia".

"The above secret conspiracy is an act of treason," the statement said, adding Kem Sokha faced up to 30 years in jail if convicted.

Kem Sokha is the leader of the CNRP which has been battered by court cases, bans and threats against its key figures, including his predecessor Sam Rainsy who fled to France to avoid charges.

In a Twitter post, Kem Sokha’s daughter Kem Monovithya said her father was handcuffed and "taken away by 100-200 police without warrant after they raided his home".

The CNRP called the arrest "politically motivated" and illegal because Kem Sokha, a serving MP, is protected by parliamentary immunity.

The arrest came just hours after pro-government website Fresh News ran a report accusing Kem Sokha of discussing the overthrow of Hun Sen with support from the United States.

Fresh News frequently runs leaks from inside the government that often precede an investigation or arrest.

However Saturday’s report was based on a 2013 speech Kem Sokha gave to supporters in Australia with cameras present in which he talked about travelling overseas, including to the US to discuss his opposition work.

During the speech he boasted that the US was "advising me about strategies to change the dictatorship in Cambodia".

A former Khmer Rouge officer who defected, Hun Sen has become one of the world’s longest-serving leaders through years of wily political manoeuvring and little tolerance of dissent.

He portrays himself as the only person who can bring stability and prosperity to a country once ravaged by civil war and genocide.

In the last decade, Cambodia has become one of Asia’s fastest growing economies.

But there is rising anger, especially among the youth, over how that wealth is spread and the cronyism that remains endemic under his rule.

In 2013, the opposition parties made surprise gains, dealing Hun Sen his first ever electoral scare.

Ahead of next summer’s national polls, the Cambodian strongman has become increasingly alarmist in his speeches, warning of foreign-sponsored "colour revolutions" and the spectre of civil war if he is voted out of office.

In recent years he has become increasingly hostile towards the United States.

Washington has a complex and fraught history with Cambodia, secretly bombing it during the Vietnam War era and then becoming one the country’s biggest aid donors as it tried to rebuild from the murderous Khmer Rouge years.

Last week the US expressed "deep concern" over the state of Cambodia’s democracy after the government there ordered out an American NGO and pursued a crackdown on independent media.

Among the media in the firing line is the well respected Cambodia Daily, which often criticises the government.

It faces closure on Monday if it fails to pay a $6.3 million tax bill, a threat it says is a political move to muzzle its critical reporting.

It says the hefty bill was invented by the government and not based on an audit of its books.

بازگشت به بالای صفحه
.به کانال تلگرام ما بپیوندید
روی خط سایت ها
مدیا
جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

جزئیات حادثه برای نخبگان؛ آیا اتوبوس دانش آموزان ایمن بود؟ / ویدیوی انتقاد شدید مهران مدیری در مواجهه با یک نقد / ویدیوی...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

خطر آلوده شدن آب آشامیدنی به دلیل وجود زباله‌ در اطراف سد هراز/ جای خالی محتوا در آثار موسیقیایی را چه...

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

لطف ویژه محمدعلی رامین به محمود احمدی‌نژاد/هر هفته برابر با سقوط یک بویینگ 300 نفره تلفات جاده ایی داریم

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

رواج پدیده حزب فروشی در کشور/توجیهات کرباسچی برای تغییر لحن روحانی/یک ژن خوب دیگر سر از وزارت نفت درآورد/عقل...

نظر شما
نام:
ایمیل:
* نظر:
آخرین اخبار

پرسپولیس چهارمسابقه در ۱۵ روز در ۴شهر!

نمی‌شود یک شبه ٨ هزار میلیارد اختلاس کرد

آيت‌الله شاهرودي از نوابغ و مفاخر جهان اسلام است

سفر هیأتی از عربستان به ایران/پیش روی گسترده ارتش سوریه و نزدیک شدن به شهر دیرالزور/هشدار حزب الله نسبت به کشتار خانواده های داعشی به دست آمریکا/نام‌نویسی از کاندیداهای ریاست اقلیم کردستان

تصاویری از مصاف اسطوره‌های منچستریونایتد و بارسلونا

وب گردی

قیمت روز آپارتمان در نقاط مختلف تهران

کابینت سازی، کسب‌وکاری با حاشیه سود ۳۰ درصدی

خوبی‌ها و بدی‌های شغل شریف دورکاری

ویزا چیست؟

مونتاژ پژو 2008 سرعت گرفت(+فیلم)

بدون نیاز به ضامن یک ساعته صاحب خودروی مورد علاقتون شوید

یه پیشنهاد ویژه ! نیم ست اداری با قیمتی استثنایی

معضل ترافیک فزاینده گریبانگیر استان البرز

جالب ترین راهکار برای رفع سفیدی مو

اولین واکنش ها به صادر نشدن حکم شهرداری نجفی

با 6 میلیون تومان شغل خانگی خود را راه اندازی کنید .

تصاویر تاریخی از هیولای پرنده دریای خزر

احتمال تاخیر طولانی در زمان تحویل پژو 2008

فروش پارک های تهران؛ به زودی + فیلم

اولویت های اقتصادی دولت دوازدهم چیست؟

پارک 22 هکتاری در تهران به فروش رفت/ خواب خرگوشی مسئولان ادامه دارد

تعطیلی واحدهای صنعتی، اقتصاد را فلج کرد

برج سازی در خیابان 20 متری!!!

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد
کنسرت تتلو با شرط چادر!/یک استفتاء درباره حصر/پیشنهاد عجیب حمید بقایی به مهدی خزعلی!/بزرگان اصلاحات با محذورات روحانی آشنا هستند
فرزند شهید رجایی: احمدی‌نژاد شبیه پدرم نبود/حکم دولتی برای یک لاریجانی دیگر/نظر حجاریان درباره اصلاح‌طلبی ابراهیم یزدی
تصاویر تحویل پیکر محسن حججی / جزئیاتی از فشار آمریکا به آژانس برای بر هم زدن برجام / تصاویر تقلب بزرگ در بازار تلفن همراه ایران / ویدیوهایی از موجودی که شاید تا سال بعد منقرضش کنیم!
تعرض همزمان چند رسانه ایرانی به هویت ملت افغان!
7 دروغ دیوانه کننده رسانه‌های کره شمالی!
اولین عکس بازیکن جدید تیم ملی درخاک ایران!
بلایی که توالت فرنگی سر شما می آورد!
زوجی که هرگز زیر یک سقف زندگی نکرده اند
برخورد نظامی با معترضانی که مدیران اجرایی را از خواب غفلت بیدار کردند!
کشف موجودی فضایی در سواحل تایوان
آرایش عجیب پزشک چینی برای آرامش بیماران
تبدیل رنگ پوست یک سیاه پوست با صابون
سکوت «بهنوش بختیاری» شکست!
خشک‌ترین صحرای جهان به گلستان تبدیل شد!

روایت حسن عباسی از پشت پرده باب اسفنجی/اتفاق عجیب در مراسم تودیع و معارفه وزیر صنعت/خیابانی هم‌کلاس دایی شد/واکنش الهه کولایی به مدیر شدن آقازاده‌ها  (۱۰۲ نظر)

واژگونی مرگبار اتوبوس حامل دانش آموزان در داراب/ بی توجهی قابل تأمل وزیر راه به حادثه / وزیر آموزش و پرورش عازم محل حادثه شد  (۱۰۱ نظر)

زندگی عجیب مردم کره شمالی  (۷۴ نظر)

عکس‌های عمومی از یک مراسم خصوصی!  (۷۴ نظر)

بهترین سن برای ازدواج دختران و پسران  (۷۰ نظر)

درخواست ۴ خواننده لس‌آنجلسی برای سفر به ایران  (۶۶ نظر)

فروش کلیه، آخرین تصمیم پدری که هنوز نوزادش بیمار است!  (۶۳ نظر)

ابراهیم یزدی، وزیر خارجه دولت موقت درگذشت  (۶۳ نظر)

صدای وحشتناک و عجیب از آسمان آستارا چیست؟  (۶۱ نظر)

صدای عجیب و وحشتناک در آسمان یزد! + فیلم  (۴۴ نظر)

پاک‌سازی ساحل دریای خزر  (۴۳ نظر)

دستور کاهش سود بانکی و هشدار شدیداللحن بانک مرکزی به بانک‌ها  (۳۹ نظر)

نامه دردناک همسر شهید محسن حججی  (۳۹ نظر)

سربازانی که تاوان شرایط بد اقتصادی و سختگیری مسئولان را می دهند  (۳۱ نظر)

پر درآمدترین مشاغل ایران  (۳۰ نظر)